Ruben Amorim gets Man Utd fans back onside with flexibility vs Bournemouth but has new issues to face - Reporter Notebook

Ruben Amorim got Manchester United fans back onside with tactical flexibility against Bournemouth, but AFCON absences raise new problems, writes Dan Khan...

As I go for walks around Manchester I constantly bump into United fans and we always end up chatting about how they feel their club is doing.

After drab, lacklustre performances against Everton and West Ham, one gentleman in my barbers last week - a season ticket holder in the Stretford End - told me he just wants to see United 'go for it' and put on a performance. That's all.

Despite the draw against Bournemouth extending their run of form to just two wins from seven, the overall performance saw most fans leave Old Trafford satisfied with the display they had witnessed.

You can look at the metrics like xG and shot count to explain why United could have had a hatful in the first half, but it was not just that which left their supporters content.

It was Leny Yoro at right-back, looking revitalised on his return to the side, showing aggression and pressing high.

Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw, a centre-back duo I did not think I would ever write, also echoed that aggression with Mason Mount looking even more like the player United signed from Chelsea in July 2023.

This was the difference: the intent from Amorim's team. This is what the home fans responded to and what Amorim had been asking from his players. To show that aggression, win their duels and give the fans at Old Trafford a show and they duly obliged despite the disappointment at sharing the points in the end.

It is impossible to gloss over the ease which some of Bournemouth's goals were scored but perhaps context is required as well to explain United's defensive woes in recent weeks.

Amorim told us after the game he does not believe significant investment is required in defence, and that he has the characteristics among his players to improve and defend better as a team.

It is easy to forget United were without their best defender this season, Matthijs de Ligt, and two other potential starters in Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui.

Lisandro Martinez made another cameo off the bench but looked understandably rusty after returning from a knee injury that kept him out since February.

With the defensive issues highlighted, it is also important to focus on an area which was of utmost urgency to improve from last season: scoring goals.

Last season, United were among the division's lowest scorers and, of course, spent hundreds of millions of pounds to address that through signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

But even with that added fire power the new front three have started just three Premier League games together due to untimely injuries to Cunha and Sesko.

All things considered, if had you said at this point United would find themselves sixth, two points off a top four spot and the second-highest scorers in the division, you would have thought not is all bad for a team still working itself out.

The Amad-shaped hole during AFCON

Despite positives about what could be going forward, I also cannot help but have a feeling of frustration for Amorim.

Not that he needs empathy after the Bournemouth performance or result, not because he showed he can be flexible in his tactical system when often accused of the opposite, and certainly not because United were the better team but once again failed to see out a lead.

I feel frustration for Amorim because just as we have finally seen his side put on their best attacking and entertaining home performance of his reign, other than maybe against Brighton this season, he now waves off two of his star attacking players, Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, as they depart for AFCON.

Neither we nor Amorim will see a United team with that pace or threat of attack again for at least a month, until both players return.

Amorim will welcome Sesko's return to the matchday squad and he could easily slot into Mbeumo's position alongside Cunha, but he has a huge dilemma on how to balance the right-hand side, which looked so effective against Bournemouth with the pace and combination play of Mbeumo and Amad.

How does he fill that hole? There is no straightforward answer.

The immediate thought is that if Yoro continues at right back, Diogo Dalot may be the most natural to slot in ahead of him as a makeshift winger with Patrick Dorgu on the left of defence - but United have often looked blunt in attack when both have started this season.

Potential solutions may present themselves, perhaps. Kobbie Mainoo could get more game time if Bruno Fernandes is shifted upfield, or he could perhaps even find himself on the right of a narrow diamond in midfield.

Mainoo has yet to start a league game this season but did enjoy a 30-minute cameo against Bournemouth and could be in line to replace the suspended Casemiro against Aston Villa.

The Brazilian's absence adds another headache, robbing Amorim of his midfield enforcer against such an in-form Villa side. There will also be a focus from fans about Amorim utilising Academy products.

The likes of Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher will more than likely find themselves on the bench in the coming weeks but is Amorim comfortable enough to turn to them? So far, the answer has been no.