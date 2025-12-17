Nathan Broadhead interview: Return to Wrexham, his transfer fee and aims of Premier League return

​​​​​​​For Nathan Broadhead, returning to Wrexham was more of a spiritual return, rather than a literal one.

"I moved from here to Everton when I was 10 for about ten grand so it was too long ago to feel like a full homecoming," Broadhead tells Sky Sports.

"I didn’t expect to come back, especially with where the club was when I left. The club has gone through the leagues like I’ve never seen before.

"My parents still live about an hour and a half away, more north towards Bangor. I’m kind of from the middle of nowhere really."

From a £10k sale to a reported purchase that could rise to £10million. Both Broadhead and Wrexham have come a long way.

Image: Broadhead celebrates scoring for Wrexham

The Welsh club shattered their transfer record to bring the 27-year-old forward to the Racecourse Ground. But Broadhead insists the sizeable fee hasn't weighed upon him.

"It doesn't really affect me," he insists. "It's just money paid for my service. It's an honour, but all I want to do is give my best for the club. That's my focus."

It has been a solid start for Broadhead. Three goals in the Championship so far - across just seven starts - and five in all competitions.

He admits he is still adapting to a different type of role, playing far more centrally for Wrexham than he did at Ipswich.

"Coming here from Ipswich, it's a different kind of playing style," he says. "It took me a while to get used to it, but I'm enjoying it.

"Here it's more of a free role for me. I'm trying to get on the ball as much as possible under this manager and hopefully create more chances.

"But I do enjoy that freedom. It's one of my strengths, trying to get on the ball and find space in areas that can hurt teams. That's the aim."

Broadhead enjoyed two promotions and his first proper spell in the Premier League while at Ipswich, scoring twice in the top flight despite their relegation.

But the project at Wrexham was simply too good for him to turn down.

"I didn't really follow closely until they reached League One, but I had friends who are Wrexham fans and they told me how well the club was doing," he says. "What they've done has been amazing for the town and for North Wales.

"There's only one direction this club is going and that's up. You can feel that inside and outside the club.

"I'm enjoying it here and where the club has come from is amazing. I'm looking forward to building on that and hopefully getting back to the top flight."

As well as for himself, Broadhead knows how good it would be for his local area to see Wrexham promoted.

"The owners, the staff, and people here all want to see a club from North Wales reach the Premier League," he says.

"Hopefully we can do that while I'm here. That's my main aim and everyone else's at the club."