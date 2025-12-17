Arsenal injuries: Mikel Arteta's Gunners have suffered 100 different setbacks since the start of the 2024/25 season

Arsenal have now reached 100 different injuries since the start of the 2024/25 season.

Ben White's withdrawal in the first half against Wolves means the Gunners have become the first Premier League team to reach a ton of fitness setbacks in the past two seasons - as they hold the unwanted feat of sitting top of the injury table.

Second place on the list is Brighton with 97 injuries, with Arsenal's north London rivals Spurs sitting third on 90.

Who has been injured the most?

Perhaps it was only fitting that Arsenal defender White would bring up the ton of injuries for Mikel Arteta's side. The right-back has been the most injury-prone Gunners player of them all.

White's injury against Wolves was the ninth he has suffered since the start of last season, more than any other Arsenal player in that time frame. Those nine injuries have kept him out for a total of 166 days.

Joint-second on the list are Riccardo Calafiori and Declan Rice - with eight setbacks each. While Calafiori's eight have led to 120 days lost through injury, Rice has picked up a large number of minor knocks - only losing 33 days.

Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka - who have both suffered long-term injuries since joining Arsenal - sit joint-fourth on the list with seven each, while Gabriel Magalhaes, who is currently out injured with a knee issue, is next on the list with six.

Which injuries have affected Arsenal the most?

Knee injuries have been particularly damaging for Arsenal, keeping Gunners players out for 668 days and counting since August 2024.

Hamstring injuries have also kept their players out for 458 days, while ACL injuries - separate to knee injuries in our list - have resulted in 216 days of absence.

See below to see all of the 100 injuries Arsenal have picked up since the start of last season and how long they kept each player out for:

Who is currently out for Arsenal - and when are they back?

Ben White - the defender limped out of Saturday's win over Wolves and had a scan on Sunday. He was not seen in training on Tuesday and reports claim he could be out for a month.

Gabriel - has not featured since November when he picked up a knee issue on Brazil duty. Reports say he is targeting a return by the end of the year, with a focus on facing third-placed Aston Villa at the Emirates on December 30, live on Sky Sports. He was not in training on Tuesday.

Cristhian Mosquera - limped out of Arsenal's win over Brentford at the start of the month. Mikel Arteta said his injury is complicated and reports add he is out until the middle of January at least.

Kai Havertz - the Germany forward picked up a knee issue in the opening weekend win over Manchester United in August. Arsenal initially thought the injury was short-term but Havertz suffered several setbacks and "could not go to the next level", according to Arteta. He was not seen in training on Tuesday but reports say he could feature by the end of the year.

Image: Kai Havertz has been injured since August

Max Dowman - Arsenal's 15-year-old starlet was injured in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the under-21s against Manchester United earlier this month. Arteta said he will be out for "weeks".

Martin Zubimendi was also not seen in Arsenal training on Tuesday but it is said the midfielder is not injured. The Spaniard's training load has been closely monitored for several months.

For example, he sat out a training session in October to manage his workload and started against Fulham two days later.