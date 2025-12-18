Frank Lampard interview: Coventry City boss on strengthening in January, award wins and Southampton test

It is hard enough staying consistent for a month in the Championship, let alone two.

But that is what Coventry City managed to do, reflected by Frank Lampard picking up back-to-back Sky Bet Manager of the Month awards in October and then in November.

10 wins from 11 in total, one Halloween hoodoo at Wrexham in between. It is the big reason they find themselves five points clear at the top heading into the weekend, and 12 clear of third place.

Image: Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November 2025 - Frank Lampard of Coventry City

"I am very happy," Lampard tells Sky Sports. "We have found good consistency this season and to win it two months back-to-back is nice because I understand how hard this league is.

"Stringing wins together, positive performances and positive results week after week is difficult. We had a strong period where we did that.

"It is good recognition for everybody involved, the players, the staff and everyone at the club. We had another good month."

December, so far, has been a little on the wobblier side. It began with their most convincing defeat of the season - at least in terms of the result - as they went down 3-0 at Ipswich. And was followed up by a failure to win at 10-player Preston.

A crucial return to winning ways was found last Saturday, however, as they battled to a 1-0 win at home against Bristol City.

Lampard's squad is being stretched to the limit right now. Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante is still absent, while key players across the pitch have missed parts of the season with injury.

For the Sky Blues boss, it makes their staying power at the top all the more impressive.

"I am proud of the players and the work we have done," he says. "Losing Jack Rudoni for a number of weeks was a big test.

"He was a pivotal player for us last season and player of the year across the board. When that happened, we knew it would be challenging, but others stepped in and we adjusted things.

"We were aware going into the season that, because of our squad numbers, we would need to be flexible in the first half of the campaign. The players have really stepped up in training and we have built a competitive group.

"We have found different ways to win games with good consistency and that has helped build real spirit within the squad. We will try to carry that into what will be another busy period."

When the winter window opens, Lampard hopes Coventry can bolster their promotion push in the market.

"We will keep pushing until January and if we can strengthen then, that will help us move forward," he adds. "For now, it is about getting the most out of the group we have."

Until then, however, there are realistically five more games to play in the hectic Christmas period. Always a defining time in the season.

Coventry's hectic festive schedule Dec 20: Southampton (A)

Dec 26: Swansea (H)

Dec 29: Ipswich (H)

Jan 1: Charlton (A)

Jan 4: Birmingham (A)

It is one Lampard has dealt with for decades involved at every level of the game, balancing the demands of the schedule with the festive side of things at home.

"It is a big challenge and one I know well from my playing days," he says. "Christmas is a great time to watch and be involved in football, but it is very busy for us.

"There is a balance to be struck. I will spend time with my family and children around the games and that is important to me. I enjoy working at this time of year as long as I can still be present for the magic of Christmas at home.

"Beyond that, the focus is on results, keeping players fit and preparing properly. The games come so quickly and there are a lot of points to fight for.

"Fitness is always a concern and managing the squad is crucial, but every team faces the same issues. The key is maintaining standards because the moment you drop anything, performance and results can suffer. There are a lot of points to play for over this period.

"It is a case of putting the head down, getting through to early January and then seeing where we are."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frank Lampard chats to Sky Sports about Coventry City's upcoming trip to Southampton in the Championship

The fixture list is stacked as well for Coventry, and it begins with a trip to Southampton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Saints were beaten at Norwich last week, but have won six of their eight games since Tonda Eckert replaced Will Still, including all four of those at St Mary's.

Lampard is wary of, but also relishing, the challenge.

"They are a very strong side with a high level of squad quality," he says. "After relegation from the Premier League, they recruited well and the new manager has given them a real lift. Their recent form reflects that.

"They are a high possession team and have good individuals. We must respect them but also believe in ourselves. Our setup needs to be right and we need to go there with confidence. It will be a very tough game, as expected given the strength of their squad."