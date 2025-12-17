Bournemouth's January transfer targets include a goalkeeper and two other positions as club looks to strengthen

Bournemouth are plotting more transfer business ahead of the January window as they look to improve Andoni Iraola’s squad – with a new goalkeeper among the list of targets.

The south-coast club had the lowest net spend in the Premier League this summer, selling key players to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool as well as making seven new signings themselves.

While the hierarchy at the club are happy with their recruitment and evolution of the team they want to add more to the group with a goalkeeper, winger and central defender all being identified as target areas in January if the right players are available.

Last season's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was replaced by Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea, but this is a position they want to recruit for again if possible, with someone that can challenge Petrovic to be the Bournemouth number one.

A centre-back with height and presence is on their recruitment list given that Bournemouth lost Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Illia Zabarnyi to PSG in the summer.

A winger is also a priority. Bournemouth are fully aware of the links surrounding star-man Antoine Semenyo, with a host of sides queuing up to take the Ghana international, who has a release clause understood to be around £60 million.

They also know that replacing him like-for-like will be near impossible but they have a number of options they are examining for the winter window and the summer.

January can be a tricky month to do business, but there can be deals to be done, particularly for a club like Bournemouth that like to target younger players who have huge potential.

After a hugely impressive start to the season, the Cherries have gone seven Premier League games without a win and have slipped down from second to 13th in the table.

However, following the entertaining 4-4 draw with Manchester United on Monday Night Football, Bournemouth remain only five points behind Crystal Palace in fifth.