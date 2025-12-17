Stig Inge Bjørnebye: Rangers appoint ex-Liverpool and Blackburn player in football consultant and advisor role

Rangers have appointed Stig Inge Bjørnebye as football consultant and advisor for an initial period of around six months.

It is understood the 56-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for various clubs including Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, will begin at Ibrox this week - working alongside the club's existing football leadership.

Bjørnebye has also worked as a sporting director at Rosenborg and most recently Danish club Aarhus.

Sky Sports News understands the former Norway international will work in an advisory and supportive capacity, reporting to chairman Andrew Cavenagh.

It is thought he has been tasked with providing additional experience and perspective across football matters, including contributing to planning and activity ahead of the January transfer window.

Head coach Danny Röhl will also be involved in transfer planning, alongside Bjørnebye, and the recruitment team. However, it is understood that the final transfer decisions will sit with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chair Paraag Marathe.

Rangers are still searching for a new CEO and Sporting Director following the sackings of Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell last month.

It is understood the search for a CEO is at a more advanced stage than the hunt for a sporting director. However, the appointment of Bjørnebye is not seen as an interim sporting director role.

While Cavenagh has met some candidates, it is thought he is willing to wait to find the right option for the club.

Patrick Stewart (L) and Kevin Thelwell (R) were sacked by Rangers last month

Rangers are thought to be looking to add in various positions in the January transfer window as Röhl looks to bolster the squad he inherited from Russell Martin.

Extra cover in defence, a number six in midfield and more attacking options are all under consideration, while it is thought no regular starters under Röhl are expected to be sold.