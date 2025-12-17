Macclesfield player Ethan McLeod passes away after car accident

Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod has passed away after being involved in a car accident on the M1; the 21-year-old was travelling back from a first-team game with Bedford Town on Tuesday night; McLeod came through the ranks at Wolves and played for Rushall, Stourbridge and Macclesfield

Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod has died after being involved in a car accident while travelling home from a match, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old was travelling back from a National League North match away at Bedford Town on Tuesday night when he was involved in an accident on the M1.

McLeod came through the ranks at Wolves before leaving the club in the 2024/25 season. That season, he had spells at Rushall and Stourbridge before joining Macclesfield.

A club statement read: "Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our first team squad, who had his whole life ahead of him.

"But more than that, Ethan's infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with.

"In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch.

"Ethan's professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days.

"News of Ethan's passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan's passing will undeniably never heal - but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan's vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future.

"Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan's family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it.

"May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman."

Meanwhile, Premier League side Wolves - where McLeod started his career - said they will observe a minute's silence in their game with Brentford on Saturday to "remember and honour Ethan".

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Ethan McLeod at the age of 21," the statement read. "Ethan joined the Wolves Academy at seven-years-old and went on to sign professional terms at the club, before leaving in September 2024.

"We are sending our thoughts and love to Ethan's family, friends and everyone at Macclesfield. Ethan's younger brother Conor is currently in our under-21 squad and the whole club will be providing care and support to him and his family."

McLeod's former club Rushall said in their own statement: "We are absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Ethan McLeod in the past 24 hours.

"Ethan was a history-maker for us, scoring the winning penalty against Peterborough Sports to send us to the First Round of the FA Cup last season.

"His name will be etched into the history books of our club forever. We will be remembering Ethan at our home game against Leek Town on Saturday. Our thoughts are with all of Ethan's friends and family and Macclesfield FC at this tragic time. RIP Ethan."