Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face OH Leuven in play-off with Chelsea awaiting winner as Man Utd play Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have also found out who they could potentially face in the quarter-finals; the Women's Champions League draw has been made for the knockout phase play-off, quarter-finals and semi-finals; the knockout play-off games will be played in February
Thursday 18 December 2025 13:35, UK
Women's Champions League holders Arsenal will face OH Leuven in the knockout phase play-off, while Manchester United have drawn Atletico Madrid.
Should Arsenal win their play-off, they would meet WSL rivals Chelsea in the quarter-final.
Both Man Utd and Arsenal have already faced their play-off opponents this season. The Gunners beat OH Leuven 3-0 in the final round of league phase games, finishing fifth.
Man Utd were 1-0 winners against Atletico Madrid in October. On the final matchday, Marc Skinner's side beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin to secure sixth place.
The first legs will be played on February 11 or 12 with the second legs on February 18 and 19. As the seeded teams, both Arsenal and Man Utd will play the second legs at home.
Awaiting the winners of Arsenal's play-off are Chelsea, who went straight into the last eight after beating Wolfsburg.
Man Utd would play Bayern Munich in the last eight. There's also the possibility of an EL Clasico clash in the quarters with league-phase winners Barcelona drawn against either Paris FC or Real Madrid.
Women's Champions League draw in full
Knockout phase play-off
Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd
OH Leuven vs Arsenal
Paris FC vs Real Madrid
Wolfsburg vs Juventus
Quarter-finals
Atletico Madrid or Man Utd vs Bayern Munich
OH Leuven or Arsenal vs Chelsea
Paris FC or Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Wolfsburg of Juventus vs OL Lyonnes
Semi-finals
Atletico Madrid/Man Utd/Bayern Munich vs Paris FC/Real Madrid/Barcelona
OH Leuven/Arsenal/Chelsea vs Wolfsburg/Juventus/OL Lyonnes
What are the Champions League key dates?
Knockout phase play-offs
- First leg: February 11/12
- Second leg: February 18/19
Quarter-finals
- First leg: March 24/25
- Second leg: April 1/2
Semi-finals
- First leg: April 25/26
- Second leg: May 2/3
Final
May 23 at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo