 Skip to content

Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face OH Leuven in play-off with Chelsea awaiting winner as Man Utd play Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have also found out who they could potentially face in the quarter-finals; the Women's Champions League draw has been made for the knockout phase play-off, quarter-finals and semi-finals; the knockout play-off games will be played in February

Charlotte Marsh

Senior Football Journalist

Thursday 18 December 2025 13:35, UK

Gabby George, Katie McCabe, Guro Reiten
Image: Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have found out their potential opponents for the Women's Champions League knockout rounds

Women's Champions League holders Arsenal will face OH Leuven in the knockout phase play-off, while Manchester United have drawn Atletico Madrid.

Should Arsenal win their play-off, they would meet WSL rivals Chelsea in the quarter-final.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have already faced their play-off opponents this season. The Gunners beat OH Leuven 3-0 in the final round of league phase games, finishing fifth.

Man Utd were 1-0 winners against Atletico Madrid in October. On the final matchday, Marc Skinner's side beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin to secure sixth place.

The first legs will be played on February 11 or 12 with the second legs on February 18 and 19. As the seeded teams, both Arsenal and Man Utd will play the second legs at home.

Sam Kerr celebrates her winning goal for Chelsea
Image: Chelsea finished in third place after their win at Wolfsburg, sending them straight into the quarter-finals

Awaiting the winners of Arsenal's play-off are Chelsea, who went straight into the last eight after beating Wolfsburg.

Man Utd would play Bayern Munich in the last eight. There's also the possibility of an EL Clasico clash in the quarters with league-phase winners Barcelona drawn against either Paris FC or Real Madrid.

Also See:

Women's Champions League draw in full

Knockout phase play-off

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd
OH Leuven vs Arsenal
Paris FC vs Real Madrid
Wolfsburg vs Juventus

Jess Park's goal was the difference in Turin
Image: Jess Park's goal was the difference in Turin in the final league phase games as Man Utd beat Juventus

Quarter-finals

Atletico Madrid or Man Utd vs Bayern Munich
OH Leuven or Arsenal vs Chelsea
Paris FC or Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Wolfsburg of Juventus vs OL Lyonnes

Semi-finals

Atletico Madrid/Man Utd/Bayern Munich vs Paris FC/Real Madrid/Barcelona
OH Leuven/Arsenal/Chelsea vs Wolfsburg/Juventus/OL Lyonnes

Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey vies for the ball with Leuven's Flo Hermans during the Women's Champions League match
Image: Arsenal beat OH Leuven on Wednesday to secure fifth place

What are the Champions League key dates?

Knockout phase play-offs

  • First leg: February 11/12
  • Second leg: February 18/19

Quarter-finals

  • First leg: March 24/25
  • Second leg: April 1/2

Semi-finals

  • First leg: April 25/26
  • Second leg: May 2/3

Final

May 23 at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

Play Super 6!
Play Super 6!

Super 6 have made a millionaire already this season, but could you be the next big winner? Enter the next round for free.

Around Sky

Upgrade to Sky Sports to watch over 200 live festive football matches and all the darts

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract