Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face OH Leuven in play-off with Chelsea awaiting winner as Man Utd play Atletico Madrid

Women's Champions League holders Arsenal will face OH Leuven in the knockout phase play-off, while Manchester United have drawn Atletico Madrid.

Should Arsenal win their play-off, they would meet WSL rivals Chelsea in the quarter-final.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have already faced their play-off opponents this season. The Gunners beat OH Leuven 3-0 in the final round of league phase games, finishing fifth.

Man Utd were 1-0 winners against Atletico Madrid in October. On the final matchday, Marc Skinner's side beat Juventus 1-0 in Turin to secure sixth place.

The first legs will be played on February 11 or 12 with the second legs on February 18 and 19. As the seeded teams, both Arsenal and Man Utd will play the second legs at home.

Image: Chelsea finished in third place after their win at Wolfsburg, sending them straight into the quarter-finals

Awaiting the winners of Arsenal's play-off are Chelsea, who went straight into the last eight after beating Wolfsburg.

Man Utd would play Bayern Munich in the last eight. There's also the possibility of an EL Clasico clash in the quarters with league-phase winners Barcelona drawn against either Paris FC or Real Madrid.

Women's Champions League draw in full

Knockout phase play-off

Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd

OH Leuven vs Arsenal

Paris FC vs Real Madrid

Wolfsburg vs Juventus

Image: Jess Park's goal was the difference in Turin in the final league phase games as Man Utd beat Juventus

Quarter-finals

Atletico Madrid or Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

OH Leuven or Arsenal vs Chelsea

Paris FC or Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Wolfsburg of Juventus vs OL Lyonnes

Semi-finals

Atletico Madrid/Man Utd/Bayern Munich vs Paris FC/Real Madrid/Barcelona

OH Leuven/Arsenal/Chelsea vs Wolfsburg/Juventus/OL Lyonnes

Image: Arsenal beat OH Leuven on Wednesday to secure fifth place

What are the Champions League key dates?

Knockout phase play-offs

First leg: February 11/12

Second leg: February 18/19

Quarter-finals

First leg: March 24/25

Second leg: April 1/2

Semi-finals

First leg: April 25/26

Second leg: May 2/3

Final

May 23 at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo