West Ham Women: Rehanne Skinner leaves WSL club with immediate effect

Rehanne Skinner has left West Ham Women with "immediate effect" after a poor start to the new WSL season.

The Hammers are currently 11th in the table with five points, winning just one WSL game this season. They drew 2-2 against the only team below them, Liverpool, on Sunday.

Skinner joined the club in the summer of 2023 as the first female head coach of the women's team in the WSL era.

The former Tottenham boss kept West Ham in the league in her first season in charge, finishing 11th on 15 points.

Last season saw an improvement in the Hammers' league position - ending in ninth place on 23 points - with many metrics boosted under Skinner.

However, they have struggled to follow that up this year, bringing an end to Skinner's two-and-a-half years at the club.

A club statement added: "Recent results have not matched expectations and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary to help improve the team's position in the WSL as soon as possible.

"The board would like to thank Rehanne for her hard work and commitment during her time with the Hammers and wish her every success for the future.

"The process of recruiting a new women's team head coach is underway. The club will make no further comment at this time."

'West Ham change felt like a matter of time'

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"It felt like only a matter of time before West Ham made a change given their WSL form so far this season.

"They are not a club that are backwards in coming forwards when it comes to managerial switches, and it looks like any goodwill Skinner might have banked over the last two years finally ran out.

"There were positive signs last term. West Ham were improving both in attack and defence, and had made their home ground in Dagenham a difficult place for any team to visit.

"Skinner had also been backed with some big signings. Kristie Mewis and Katrina Gorry joined in January 2024, as did Shelina Zadorsky, who worked with the head coach at Tottenham.

"Goalkeeper Kinga Szemik and striker Shekiera Martinez - players who have been so vital at either end of the pitch - have also been signed under Skinner.

"But things simply have not worked so far in the 2025/26 season. In recent games, West Ham had been picking up results against teams around them - draws against Leicester and Liverpool and a win against Everton, for example - but the Hammers need more if they are to avoid a relegation scrap.

"Skinner's departure comes ahead of West Ham's League Cup quarter-final against in-form Manchester City on Sunday. It was already set to be a big test for the Hammers, and it has now only become harder."