Sparta Prague 3-0 Aberdeen: Winless Dons finish second bottom of Conference League table

Aberdeen finished bottom of the Conference League after a 3-0 defeat by Sparta Prague in the Czech capital.

The Dons failed to register a shot on target as they finished the league phase on two points, in 36th position.

Aberdeen had no chance of progression before travelling and were comfortably beaten to finish with a goal difference of minus 11.

Manager Jimmy Thelin had prioritised maintaining momentum over resting players ahead of Sunday's game at Celtic Park, where the Dons will try to extend a seven-match unbeaten William Hill Premiership run.

The Swede did make four changes, with Leighton Clarkson starting for just the fourth time this season.

Aberdeen produced some good passing moves early on but conceded the opening goal in the 16th minute after goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov's poor kick-out. Sparta worked the ball to John Mercado in the inside right position and he curled the ball into the far corner.

The home side took control for the rest of the half and doubled their lead from a 29th-minute corner. The ball was returned to corner-taker Lukas Haraslin, who cut inside two men and whipped a shot through a crowded goalmouth which flew past Mitov and into the middle of the net.

Aberdeen took 50 minutes to muster a shot at goal and Adil Aouchiche's effort was comfortably off target.

Thelin's side looked more lively than the first half but Mitov was making the occasional save and they found themselves three down in the 66th minute after a mistake from Jack Milne.

The centre-back gifted possession immediately after receiving Mitov's short goal-kick and Sparta took advantage. Former Newcastle and Hearts loan player Garang Kuol finished from 12 yards.

The closest Aberdeen came was when substitute Marko Lazetic curled just wide from 22 yards but it was one of only three shots for the visitors.