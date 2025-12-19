Danny Röhl: Rangers head coach believes they can 'achieve something this season' as he targets 'very early' transfers

Danny Röhl believes Rangers "can achieve something this season" and hopes they can take a "big step forward" on Sunday by beating Premiership leaders Hearts, live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox side were sixth in the league when Röhl was appointed as head coach in October, but an unbeaten run has moved them up to third while reigniting their title challenge.

They trail Hearts by nine points, having played a game less, but victory at Tynecastle Park could see them second at Christmas if Celtic fail to beat Aberdeen.

Röhl believes a win would be a statement of intent.

"If you can climb in the table and you can close the gaps step by step, then it's fantastic," he told Sky Sports News.

"So far we've made a good approach since I've been here, now it's about a big game on the weekend and we are looking forward to this.

"If you're clinical in both boxes, you have a chance.

"I see a group who's growing. Also some individual performances are going better and better, but we know that we still have to improve parts of the game.

"We are not always consistent over 90 minutes in one direction. If we can do this, then we make the next step.

"I'm really convinced we can do something this season."

Hearts are the only side to beat Rangers in the Premiership this season, winning 2-0 at Ibrox in September when Russell Martin was head coach.

"They can run a lot. They put a lot of effort in. A lot of duels," said Röhl.

"Then, of course, they can score. They have a lot of goals in front from some good players and we have to be ready for this.

"This is crucial that we are prepared in both directions. What we want to do, also to understand the game management.

"This is about game management at this time. If we do this well, then we can bring our quality on the pitch."

Image: Bojan Miovski was forced off after scoring for Rangers against Ferencvaros

Striker Bojan Miovski is a doubt for the trip to Gorgie after being forced off during their Europa League defeat to Ferencvaros earlier this month. Lyall Cameron remains out.

Röhl ready for 'very early' transfer business

The head coach hopes the arrival of Stig Inge Bjornebye can strengthen Rangers' transfer window and lead to some "very early" deals.

The 56-year-old, who made over 300 appearances for various clubs including Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers, has been appointed as a football consultant and advisor for an initial period of around six months.

"Stig will help me, and especially the club, in all the transfer windows now," Röhl explained.

"Also to overview the process, what we can improve. It's good to have him here.

"After we lost two people from the board, and now it's about forward, looking forward, go forward, make and prepare a good window.

Image: Stig Inge Bjornebye in action for Liverpool in June 1998

"We know this, we want to do something, but we have to do the right things.

"I'm really positive that we have a good group around me now. They support me, we bring our opinion together, and then we can move forward.

"Behind the scenes at the moment we are working hard to prepare everything.

"Hopefully we can do something very early in the window.

"This is what we prepare but then sometimes you really have to wait for the right moment.

"Some windows will open a little bit later, but all in all it goes in the right direction and now we have to find the right impact players."