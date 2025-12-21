Alexander Isak injury: Liverpool striker feared to have suffered significant damage to lower leg, Sky Sports News understands

There are concerns that Alexander Isak suffered a significant lower-leg injury during Liverpool's 2-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

Liverpool and Isak are still awaiting an MRI scan on the injury that was suffered when Isak scored the opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Micky van de Ven slid into Isak as he attempted to prevent the striker from scoring, leaving Isak unable to celebrate as he immediately signalled for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought onto the pitch but Isak eventually left the field with the help of Liverpool's medical staff.

The Sweden international was sidelined for five games from October to November with a groin injury and the latest setback will only compound his disjointed start to life in Liverpool since completing his record-breaking £125m move from Newcastle this summer.

What games has Isak already missed for Liverpool? September 14: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - match fitness

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - match fitness October 25: Brentford 3-2 Liverpool - groin injury

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool - groin injury October 29: Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace - groin injury

Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace - groin injury November 1: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa - groin injury

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa - groin injury November 4: Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid - groin injury

Isak has scored just three goals across 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

Speaking immediately after the game, head coach Arne Slot told Sky Sports: "It's difficult to know what he exactly has.

"But it's never a nice thing that after the goal he collided with their defender.

"Hopefully he's fine, but we have to wait and see."

Slot encouraged by Liverpool performance at Spurs

Despite Isak's injury and hanging onto a narrow victory against their nine-men hosts, Liverpool boss Slot was encouraged by the performance his side put in in north London to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to five games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

"The thing in football, you always remember the last few minutes the most," he said. "And they were the worst minutes of our total game. If I can calm down a little bit and erase that from my memory, I think there's a lot to like also in our performance.

"In the end, I've stood here many, many, many times that I liked our performance a lot, and we weren't able to get the three points. Now, for a large part, I like the performance, and we have the three points, so I have to tell myself that anyway."