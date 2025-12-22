Ref Watch: Newcastle should have had penalty for Trevoh Chalobah 'body check' on Anthony Gordon

Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assesses the controversial moments from the weekend's action, including the decision not to hand Newcastle a penalty for Trevoh Chalobah's challenge on Anthony Gordon.

INCIDENT: Chelsea fought from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off. However, there was a contentious decision at 2-1 when Newcastle thought they should have had a penalty for a foul by Trevoh Chalobah on Anthony Gordon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s match against Chelsea in the Premier League

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said "anywhere else on the pitch and that's a foul" and called it a "stonewall" penalty for his side. Is he right?

Howe: It's a clear error, a difficult one to work out Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was furious his side were not awarded a second-half penalty after Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah wiped out Anthony Gordon in the box.



Former Premier League referee Mike Dean called the incident "100 per cent a penalty" on Soccer Saturday, while Howe said it was a "clear-cut" spot kick.



“Yeah, I thought the Anthony Gordon one was the standout one for me," he said after the game. "I think anywhere else on the pitch, that's a blatant free-kick.



"When it went to VAR and of course they check everything, I thought this was going to be overturned. It's a clear error, because that's a clear penalty, as I've seen. I think the defender only focuses on Ant.



"They've said it is shielding, but I don't agree with that analysis, so I'm really disappointed that wasn't given.



"Just this one decision I think was wrong. I think that's where VAR really should intervene. Yeah, it's a difficult one to work out. Seeing it live, I thought it was clear.”

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's a penalty.

"He's aggressive and nowhere near the ball.

"He looks at the man rather than the ball. There is no look to the ball.

"I think it is a penalty."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mike Dean reacts as Newcastle are denied a penalty in their Premier League clash against Chelsea

'It's a body check from Chalobah'

Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports News:

"They said Chalobah was shielding the ball out.

"Shielding the ball out is not like that.

"Shielding the ball out is not letting the attacker come around you. What Chalobah did is more of a body check.

"It should be a penalty. Anywhere else on the pitch it is a free-kick.

"The terminology being used by the VAR isn't being backed up by the footage."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ref Watch takes a closer look at William Saliba's challenge on Everton's Thierno Barry and asks why VAR thought it was not sufficient enough to award a penalty

INCIDENT: Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners at Everton but it could have been very different had Everton been awarded a penalty when William Saliba appeared to kick Thierno Barry in the penalty area after the striker had got to the ball first.

Referee Sam Barrott didn't award the penalty and after a check, VAR stayed with the on-field decision with the contact not deemed sufficient enough.

DERMOT SAYS: "I have gone through the archives of this season and I couldn't find any similar incident where a penalty had been awarded.

"I think the referees have been consistent.

"Both players go to kick the ball at the same time and Saliba catches Barry, there's no doubt about that.

"But I've looked through the previous 16 weeks and haven't found one similar incident where they've given a penalty.

"They don't feel contact is enough and VAR felt the same. Once the penalty is not given on the field, it's very hard for the VAR to give it because it is not a clear and obvious error."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'Saliba lucky to avoid penalty'

Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports News:

"I thought it was a penalty.

"If the ball was on the floor it would be deemed a penalty.

"Even though the ball is high, he's kicked the player, which means it is a foul."

'Incidents like this just not given' Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on the comparisons between Saliba vs Barry and Saliba vs Joao Pedro:



"The Pedro incident is a different challenge, it's an aeiral challenge.



"I went through all the footage on Saturday night. I couldn't find one.



"It seems that any challenge like that, unless it is a really clear kick, it is just not given."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Everton and Arsenal

Moyes: Officials come up with new words for every decision

Everton manager David Moyes on the penalty call:

"I think they're saying it's insignificant contact, and it might have been. May well have been. They come up with new words for every decision don't they."

Was it a clear and obvious error not to send of Simons initially?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ref Watch takes a closer look at Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero red cards against Liverpool

INCIDENT: On to Saturday Night Football, Spurs forward Xavi Simons was sent off for serious foul play. A yellow card was given initially before a VAR check, with the booking then upgraded to red card.

Was it a clear and obvious error from referee John Brooks?

DERMOT SAYS: "I want to make clear that I don't think Simons has any intention to do this, but he has done it.

"Once you see the replay, you can't unsee it.

"When VAR sees that, in modern football, it is always going to be a red card.

"He's unlucky, but he is always going to see red. You can't make challenges like that anymore."

'Letter of the law, it's a red'

Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports News:

"By the letter of the law it is a red because he has caught him high on his calf.

"But there's no doubt he didn't mean it.

"The players didn't swarm around him, there were no big reactions or arguments."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

Was Romero fouled for Liverpool's second goal?

INCIDENT: Hugo Ekitike scored Liverpool's second goal but was there a foul on Cristian Romero by the Liverpool forward?

Ekitike did appear to have two hands on Romero's back and Spurs boss Thomas Frank thought the referee made a huge mistake.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

JAY BOTHROYD: "What's happened here is very simple. Ekitike has jumped before [Romero]. He's time the fact that Frimpong has gone to cross it and it's taken a deflection. The trajectory of the ball has made it go up in the air and come back down.

"Because of that, Romero is underneath the ball. It's harder for Romero to jump upwards then to come onto the ball or even backing off.

"Ekitike has seen it, he's jumped and his arms are there because you have to use leverage to jump. His arms do go on his back a little bit, but there's no point where I look at that and think he's holding him down. Romero has mistimed the flight of the ball and it's a great goal by Ekitike."

DERMOT SAYS: "He's also not pushed him out [of the way]."

Should Van de Ven have been punished for Isak challenge?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alexander Isak scores for Liverpool but injures himself in the process against Spurs

INCIDENT: Alexander Isak is caught by Micky van de Ven while opening the scoring in Liverpool's win over Tottenham. Isak was substituted following the tackle, with reports suggesting he has suffered a broken leg.

DERMOT SAYS: "I can't see that he's done anything that a footballer wouldn't. I would be astonished if that was given as a red card anywhere on the field."

"Players mistime challenges all the time. He's slightly late...it's not a red card. Whether it be in the penalty area, in the D, the centre circle or the other half."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Sherwood has his say on whether Alexander Isak's injury will impact Liverpool's chances of attaining the Premier League title

'Van de Ven is out of control'

Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports News:

"Van de Ven has not intentionally tried to hurt Isak. Obviously he is desperate to stop a goal and he's coming across to stop the shot.

"This is an example that, yes, Isak has scored, but it should still be a red card. He's lunging, he's going into him. Every explanation that you want to give for a red card challenge is there. Because he's scored, they've let it go.

Image: Alexander Isak receives medical assistance after scoring Liverpool's opener (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

"He's lunged, he's out of control. He's trying to make a block but he's never going to get there. If that's in the middle of the park, that's a red card."

"When you block, you block in front of the player. You don't go into him.

"I'm not saying he's trying to hurt him but ultimately he should be sliding in front of him. He's lunged out of control. He's broken his leg. Surely that tells you there's force there."