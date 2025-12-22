Antoine Semenyo: Man pleads not guilty of racially abusing Bournemouth forward during Liverpool match

Mark Mogan has pleaded not guilty after being charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order against Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the Premier League fixture that took place on Friday August 15 against Liverpool at Anfield

A 47-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to allegedly racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Mark Mogan, of Dovecot, Liverpool was charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order during the fixture that took place at Anfield on Friday August 15.

His trial is scheduled to take place on April 22 next year, with Semenyo expected to attend the proceedings, the Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard on Monday.

Mogan, who appeared in person, spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his plea.

Mogan was released on bail on condition that he does not contact Semenyo directly or indirectly, or make reference to him on social media.

He was also banned from attending any regulated football grounds as part of his bail conditions, the court was told.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the opening game of the Premier League season to referee Anthony Taylor, who stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from Anfield.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Bournemouth counterpart Andoni Iraola were spoken to by Taylor when the incident occurred, leading to the game being paused.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on commentary called the incident "despicable," with Neville saying: "It overshadows what should be an amazing night; the first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day, and that boy has [reported being] racially abused.

"It's despicable. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Kick It Out CEO Hollie Varney praised Semenyo for his reaction to the situation and the way it was dealt with by the Bournemouth forward during the game.

"The way Semenyo reacted was fantastic," Varney told Sky Sports News. "It was incredibly inspiring. The action has to be led by football authorities and those in charge; it shouldn't be on players to address the issues.

"He shouldn't expect the abuse to happen simply for going to work. What we would like to see is a consistent framework in how we deal with abuse and the consequences that are carried out."

Semenyo said the response to the incident showed football at its best "when it mattered most". The incident was strongly condemned by representatives of both teams, while the Premier League said it would launch a full investigation.

Writing on social media, Semenyo, who scored two goals before Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win, said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my Bournemouth team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."