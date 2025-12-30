EFL stories: The international striker aiming for a century, a long-serving QPR star and an opinion-splitting attacker

Ilias Chair: I don't feel like a senior player at QPR!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ilias Chair tells Sky Sports about becoming one of the senior players at QPR.

"It's weird."

Ilias Chair is not wrong. It feels like just yesterday he broke through, but somehow he has reached more than eight years at QPR and is 28 years old.

"I don't even want to feel like one of the senior players! So that's why I hang around the youngsters a bit. They're all young and they make me feel young, so I don't want to think too much about it.

"Whenever I can give them some advice, I will. It goes both ways. Just because I'm one of the senior guys doesn't mean I should ignore other people's advice."

Chair joined QPR in 2017 and has gone on to make more than 250 appearances for the club.

"It's been a journey with a lot of ups and downs, but personally more ups than downs because I'm happy to be here in the first place," he says. "I never thought I would be a professional footballer when I came here. I never thought I'd be in this position.

"Queens Park Rangers gave me the platform and the opportunity to showcase myself and I'm forever grateful. I definitely feel part of this club, but it's still not done. I'm only 28.

"Hopefully we can do something special with this group."

Josh Magennis dreaming of reaching 100 caps for Northern Ireland

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exeter City striker Josh Magennis tells Sky Sports of his dream of reaching 100 caps for Northern Ireland.

Despite being 35, Josh Magennis has no plans of throwing in the towel on international football yet. The Exeter City striker won his first cap way back in 2010, and has gone on to muster 86 in total for his country.

He is joint-10th on the all-time list, now. But has his eyes set on joining the elite group of centurions. Just four have made it there before. Steven Davis, Pat Jennings, Aaron Hughes and Jonny Evans.

"My motivation is to try and get to 100 caps or as close as possible. I've been blessed that nearly every time I've been fit, I've been involved in the Northern Ireland squad.

"I was immensely proud for the 86th time as I was the very first time. It keeps me hungry and focused on playing football at the highest possible level.

"You need longevity to play at a level where the manager believes you can contribute. Whether I attain 100 caps or not, it's a milestone that keeps me motivated and grounded. Every day I train and play is another step toward that goal."

And there could yet be a potential World Cup on the horizon. Magennis was involved the last time Northern Ireland qualified for a major tournament in 2016, and is desperate to do so again.

"Only two of us in the squad managed to play at Euro 2016, so the younger players ask what it was like," he says. "It shows the atmosphere and how it brought the country together. "

Regan Hendry: I could have done more at Celtic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mansfield Town's Regan Hendry tells Sky Sports about his time as a youngster in the Celtic academy.

It is not a case of regret for Regan Hendry, but more an admittance that things could have been different at Celtic.

"I could have done more there," the Mansfield midfielder says. "My attitude was not bad, but it needed to be freer. Young players need to stop worrying about what others think and express themselves fully in training. That was something I struggled with there.

"I signed there at 15 and left at 21. Breaking into that team was extremely difficult because they were winning everything at the time. You had to be exceptional to get through.

"Looking back, when I trained with the first team or played in friendlies, I did not perform to my level. At that age, nerves affected me more than they should have. It was a reality check that I needed. Stepping down helped me come back stronger.

"Celtic is a massive club. People from outside Scotland often underestimate how big it is until they experience it.

"The fans are incredible and the club means everything up there. I would have loved to make it there, but I have no regrets and I am happy with where I am now."

Omari Patrick on a late start leading to an EFL roller coaster

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tranmere winger Omari Patrick tells Sky Sports about how he studies his own game to try and improve.

Like for so many footballers in the EFL, it has been a roller coaster of a career for Omari Patrick.

"I didn't make my professional debut until I was 21," the Tranmere man says. "I learned a huge amount in a short space of time.

"My career has had ups and downs and it has not always been as consistent as I wanted. But I have enjoyed every moment of it. Because I made my debut later than many players, I value every opportunity.

"If you had told me when I was younger that I would play this many games in the EFL, I would not have believed it. That perspective drives me and keeps me determined to be the best version of myself."

Patrick is now 29, but feels like a young 29-year-old due to how late he entered the game.

"I place myself in the middle of the group," he says. "I enjoy learning from senior players and also from younger players.

"I use my own experience to help where I can, while still learning from everyone around me. I am not new to it, but I am always open to development."

"I study my performances more now than earlier in my career. Watching games back helps me find better solutions and understand what I could do differently in certain situations.

"That process has helped my development, but it is important to find a balance and not overanalyse."

Harry McKirdy: I enjoy the back and forth with fans!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crawley Town's Harry McKirdy tells Sky Sports about the mixed reactions he receives from fans up and down the EFL.

There aren't many players in the EFL who split opinion quite like Harry McKirdy. He is not one to shy away from giving it back to fans if he has been on the receiving end.

"I enjoy the back and forth with fans, especially in the lower leagues where crowds are passionate," the Crawley Town forward says.

"I have experienced both love and abuse, and I understand it is part of the game. The rivalry and passion are what make English football unique. Even during difficult times, that interaction is part of why football is so special."

McKirdy is 28 now and admits that he has not quite seen his career go the way he would have imagined, but is still proud of what he has done in the game.

"Looking back, I have always been streaky as a goal scorer," he says. "I have had periods of not playing due to managerial decisions, but I value the good moments I have had.

"My career has not gone exactly as I hoped, but I have had some of the best experiences and I have no regrets.

"I am happy with my journey, my family, and my life, both on and off the pitch."

New Year's Day EFL fixtures (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Championship

Blackburn vs Wrexham, 12.30pm

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Coventry

Derby vs Middlesbrough

Hull vs Stoke

Ipswich vs Oxford

Preston vs Sheff Wed

QPR vs Norwich

Southampton vs Millwall

Swansea vs West Brom

Watford vs Birmingham

Sheff Utd vs Leicester, 5.30pm

League One

Doncaster vs Bolton

Exeter vs Luton

Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon

Lincoln vs Huddersfield

Mansfield vs Bradford

Northampton vs Stockport

Port Vale vs Blackpool

Reading vs Burton

Rotherham vs Peterborough

Stevenage vs Plymouth

Wigan vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Cardiff

League Two