Championship Team of the DECADE so far: Who did Sky Sports pundits select?

GK: James Trafford

James Trafford was monumental in the Championship. His defensive record with Burnley defined their promotion campaign in 2024/25, conceding just 16 goals in 45 matches.

Calm, commanding, and dominant in his box, he led from the back with authority and presence. His physical stature and confidence under pressure made Burnley exceptionally difficult to break down, and his consistency laid the foundation for one of the division's most effective defensive units.

RB: Djed Spence

Djed Spence played a pivotal role in Nottingham Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League in 2021/22. Operating on the right flank, he formed a devastating partnership with Brennan Johnson, balancing relentless attacking runs with disciplined defensive work.

His performances brought cohesion and momentum to Forest's promotion push and marked a defining chapter in his career.

CB: Maxime Esteve

Maxime Esteve emerged as a cornerstone of Burnley's defensive success in 2024/25. Composed and technically assured, he quickly established himself as one of the division's most reliable centre-backs.

His ability to read the game, contribute in build-up, and dominate defensively made Burnley an imposing opponent throughout their promotion season.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu provided leadership, versatility, and composure for Leeds United. Equally effective in central defence and midfield, he embodied control and intelligence in possession.

As a calm authority figure and international level performer, he shaped Leeds in his image and played a decisive role in their return to the Premier League in 2024/25.

LB: Leif Davis

Leif Davis was an assist machine during Ipswich Town's remarkable rise in 2023/24. His relentless forward running, combined with defensive discipline, transformed the left side of the pitch.

A constant outlet and creative force, Davis gave Ipswich a sustained attacking edge while maintaining the balance required of a modern full-back.

CMs: Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill was integral to Burnley's success across multiple promotion campaigns in 2022/23 and 2024/25. His leadership, energy, and growing goal threat made him a central figure under both Vincent Kompany and Scott Parker.

Brownhill's influence extended beyond goal contributions, acting as the heartbeat of Burnley's midfield and a vital connector between defence and attack.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall thrived as a leader within Leicester City's title-winning side in 2023/24. Playing with maturity beyond his years, he balanced creativity with responsibility and controlled games with assurance.

His performances reflected deep understanding of the club and a readiness for the highest level of competition.

No 10: Gus Hamer

Gus Hamer brought relentless energy and invention wherever he played. Always demanding the ball, driving forward, and operating in tight spaces, he consistently elevated those around him.

His Championship performances underlined his technical quality, work-rate, and attacking intent, making him one of the division's most complete midfielders.

RW: Michael Olise

Michael Olise's time at Reading announced a rare and elite talent. Letting his football do the talking, he combined composure with devastating quality in the final third.

His impact was immediate and lasting, performing at a level that translated seamlessly from the Championship to the highest stages of European and international football. Olise is the only player in this side not to make an EFL Championship Team of the Season this decade, but we simply couldn't leave him out.

LW: Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong delivered goals with remarkable consistency for Blackburn Rovers and Southampton. Tireless in his movement and ruthless in front of goal, he produced defining moments, including a decisive play-off performance at Wembley in the 2024 final.

His Championship record reflects persistence, professionalism, and elite finishing ability.

ST: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic produced the greatest goal scoring season in Championship history in 2021/22. His 43-goal campaign for Fulham redefined expectations, combining physical dominance with clinical finishing.

In a division rich with forwards, his output stands apart as historic, decisive, and unmatched.

