Manchester United: Who Ruben Amorim could turn to to replace the injured Bruno Fernandes

For the first time since he joined in 2020, Manchester United face the prospect of losing the talismanic Bruno Fernandes through injury for a sustained period of time.

Fernandes was replaced at half-time during the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa after suddenly pulling up late in the first-half. United boss Ruben Amorim clarified after the game that his captain had suffered soft tissue damage and that he would miss 'some games.'

It's a bitter blow for the Red Devils ahead of a busy period that could define their season. Every statistic under the sun shows just how valuable the 31-year-old is at Old Trafford.

That matters little now, as Amorim and his coaching staff will need to do their best to fill Fernandes' void in the middle of the park. A selection of Sky Sports' digital journalists have had a look at what options the United boss has.

Mainoo's time to shine?

Most, if not all Manchester United fans will be thinking that this is the opportunity for Kobbie Mainoo to prove his worth to Ruben Amorim.

From scoring the winning goal in the 2024 FA Cup final and representing England at that year's European Championships, the midfielder finds himself without a Premier League start this season.

It has led to speculation that he could depart the Theatre of Dreams, on loan or permanently, as frustration over game time grows.

Unexpectedly, the door has now opened. With Fernandes out, there is no chance Amorim lets Mainoo go in January. And having insisted that the club captain is who the academy graduate is competing with for a place in the team, it seems only logical that he will finally be handed his opportunity.

That won't be against Newcastle though, as Amorim confirmed he will likely miss out with a calf injury that also saw him left out of the squad against Villa. He'll be hoping one of the other alternative options doesn't lay claim to the spot before he even has a chance to.

Callum Bishop

Mount to drop deeper?

Mason Mount has started Manchester United's last three Premier League games. Into his third season as a United player, this is only the second time that he has been on such a run, previously starting four in a row at the back end of last season.

Bryan Mbeumo's absence has opened up a slot for him tucked in off the right but Mount has had plenty of Premier League minutes in a deeper role and could prove a good foil alongside the far less mobile Casemiro. He would appear an able deputy for Fernandes.

Of course, shifting him from the forward line, particularly with Mbeumo and Amad Diallo away, would only present Amorim with another challenge and it may be that Mount's pressing higher up the pitch is deemed a more important asset to the United coach.

Adam Bate

Martinez a midfield option

"In the first half they were by far the better team and surprisingly, I thought with Martinez in midfield in the second half, they were the equal of [Aston] Villa as a minimum."

Those were Gary Neville's words as Lisandro Martinez was brought on at the break to replace the injured Fernandes at Villa Park.

Man Utd's next 5 fixtures

December 30: Wolves (H) - Premier League

January 4: Leeds (A) - Premier League

January 7: Burnley (A) - Premier League

January 11: Brighton (H) - FA Cup

Martinez is primarily a centre-back, but has shown he can step into midfield when required. The Argentine is not unfamiliar with that position. During his time at Ajax, he was at times utilised in the middle of the park.

In his 22 games as a stereotypical number six, he averaged close to 66 passes per 90 minutes with an accuracy above 86 per cent, ranked highly for final-third passes among others in those games, and still contributed defensively with solid numbers for tackles, interceptions and possessions won in the middle third.

Martinez would not offer the same creativity as Fernandes, but his ability to recycle possession, read the game and maintain structure could provide a different type of balance in midfield. With fixtures coming thick and fast, his versatility gives Amorim another internal option to consider while United’s captain remains unavailable.

Sam Cohen

Ugarte's chance at redemption

Image: Manuel Ugarte has previous experience working under Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP

With Casemiro suspended against Aston Villa, it was left to Manuel Ugarte to try and slot in next to Fernandes, though he did little to rubber stamp his credentials.

Ugarte once again failed to impress. He was lacklustre with and without the ball - he didn’t create any big chances or manage a single shot on target, whilst also losing the most aerial duels of any player in the game.

Defeat on Sunday means that the Uruguayan has lost all seven of his last seven starts. To boot, an eighth loss in nine marks the longest run without a Premier League victory for a starting Man Utd player for over two decades. Only Kleberson, between January 2004 and May 2005, managed a longer winless run in a red shirt.

Image: Manuel Ugarte failed to impress against Aston Villa

Ugarte’s hefty £50.7m price tag has come into question frequently during his tenure in Manchester, especially given the recent success of his predecessor, Scott McTominay. The Scotsman was allowed to leave United for £26m - only half of the outlay for Ugarte.

Just this weekend, McTominay won the Italian Supercoppa, his second piece of silverware since moving to Italy, off the back of being named Serie A Player of the Year last month.

He likely would’ve been an ideal solution. But the man who essentially took his place in the squad has done little to silence the doubters.

Noah Langford

Switch to a midfield three

There was something noticably different about the way United set up against Aston Villa. As opposed to leading with a pressing front three and double pivot behind, Amorim opted to defensively lead with a front two and a triangle three propping up behind, including Fernandes, Mount and Ugarte.

Assuming Casemiro would return in place of the latter, this could be something Amorim turns to more often. Mount or Mainoo could slot into the Fernandes role, with the other remaining further up the pitch.

Should Bryan Mbeumo return from AFCON before Fernandes is fit to return, perhaps he links up with Matheus Cunha up top while Benjamin Sesko takes up an impact substitute role as he continues his adaptation to the Premier League.

This would still give Mount the chance to take up an important position in the team given his growing influence on the side of late.

Callum Bishop

If you're good enough, you're old enough

We'd be remissed not to touch upon the fact that there could be a surprise inclusion for one of United's youngsters to step into the team with Fernandes out.

Jack Fletcher, son of former Red Devil and current lead coach of the club's under-18s side Darren, made his senior debut off the bench at Villa Park and has been touted as a potential star of the future. His twin brother, Tyler, also plays as a midfielder and may see a chance for himself.

Eighteen-year-old Jim Thwaites has also been earning praise for his development, while Sekou Kone has had experienced training with the first-team before. Although, recent fitness struggles may set back any hopes he has of a sniff.

Amorim has not long spoken about the entitlement of some of his youngsters, but now he may have to rely on them more than previously.

Callum Bishop