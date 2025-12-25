John Robertson: Ex-Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies aged 72

Ex-Nottingham Forest, Derby and Scotland winger John Robertson dies aged 72; Robertson twice won the European Cup at Forest, providing the assist in the 1979 final and then scoring the winner in the 1980 final; he won 28 caps for Scotland and was selected at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups

Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72.

Robertson, who started and ended his career at the City Ground, either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough's side lifted the European Cup for the first time.

Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

He won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included being selected at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

A statement from Forest read: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.

"A true great of our club and a double European Cup winner, John's unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.

"Our thoughts are with John's family, friends and all who loved him.

"Rest in Peace, Robbo… Our greatest."

Lanarkshire-born Robertson signed for Forest aged 15, soon making his debut when only 17, and would become a key player as Clough's side won the First Division league title in 1978 before back-to-back European Cup triumphs.

Robertson also won the League Cup twice with Forest, before joining Derby in 1983.

After two years at Derby, Robertson returned to the City Ground in 1985, playing 12 times in his final season before being released.

Following his retirement, Robertson later moved into coaching as an assistant to former Forest team-mate Martin O'Neill at Celtic and Aston Villa.

Robertson: The 'tramp' who helped Forest to two European Cups

John Neilson Robertson was born on January 20, 1953 and brought up in Uddingston, a Lanarkshire town just outside Glasgow, living in the same Viewpark area as another great Scottish winger, Jimmy Johnstone.

The youngest of three children, his father, Hughie, was a former miner who worked with the electricity board, and his mother worked at the local Tunnock's biscuit factory.

Robertson represented Scotland Schoolboys and signed for Forest aged 15 before making his debut when 17.

Forest were relegated from the top flight in 1972 and, although Robertson enjoyed a spell under Dave Mackay, he fell out of favour with Clough's predecessor, Allan Brown, who tried unsuccessfully to swap him for Partick Thistle's Ronnie Glavin.

Despite this, Robertson was bizarrely and mistakenly called up by new England boss Don Revie as he named 90 players for a get-together in 1974.

Clough jokingly branded Robertson "tramp" because of his appearance, but the winger longed for any gesture of approval he got from his boss, saying in his 2012 autobiography, Super Tramp: "When I was the recipient I could have done cartwheels. The day I stopped playing for the gaffer, it seemed there was a huge void in my life."

Robertson won the title, two League Cups and two European Cups - setting up Trevor Francis to score the only goal against Malmo in the 1979 final after overcoming the death of his brother Hughie in a road accident days before the semi-final, an incident which precipitated his heavy smoking. He scored himself against Hamburg in the 1980 showpiece.

His form with Forest got him into Scotland's 1978 World Cup squad before he had even made his international debut.

Robertson netted eight times in 28 appearances, scoring against New Zealand in the 1982 World Cup and netting a Wembley winner in 1981 - after which he got a lift into London on the England team bus having arranged a night out at Stringfellows with Forest and England striker Tony Woodcock.

The day he stopped playing for Clough initially came in 1983 when, with Forest contract talks slow to get going, he shocked his mentor by signing for Taylor at Derby. The deal spelled the end of Taylor and Clough's already frosty relationship and Robertson was initially told he was not welcome at the City Ground.

The move proved a disaster.

Robertson's mind was not fully on the job after his first child, Jessica, was born severely disabled in pre-season. With Forest back in Europe, Derby were struggling and relegated from the Second Division at the end of the season.

Clough forgave Robertson and re-signed him in 1985, with the Scot playing 12 times in his final season before being released.

At 33, he was surprised to find no offers from league clubs and he had an unhappy spell running a pub.

Life after football proved difficult initially with Robertson and first wife Sally involved in a lengthy legal battle with the NHS over the treatment of their daughter at birth.

Jessica, who had cerebral palsy, could not communicate and she died aged 13, but Robertson admitted she had made him more caring and considerate.

Robertson split with his wife and spent time sleeping on friends' couches, but his friendship with former Forest team-mate Martin O'Neill helped him enormously.

Robertson played for O'Neill at non-league Grantham, got a job under him selling insurance, then, after a spell as Grantham manager himself, was a scout for him at Wycombe, Norwich and Leicester.

By the time the pair left for Celtic in 2000, Robertson was O'Neill's right-hand man and he bought a house back in Uddingston.

"He was a special (coaching) partner, no question about that," O'Neill recalled in 2024 when Robertson was featured in BBC Scotland's Icons of Football series.

"People, for want of a better phrase, bought into John, they really did. There was something about him."

Robertson's final job in football was as Aston Villa assistant manager from 2006 to 2010.

In August 2013, Robertson was taken to hospital having suffered a suspected heart attack while playing tennis with former Forest team-mate Liam O'Kane and had a stent inserted.

Robertson is survived by daughter Elisabeth and second wife Sharyl, and their children, Andrew and Mark.