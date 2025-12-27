Premier League predictions and best bets: Tottenham to punish creaking Crystal Palace

Our football betting expert Jones Knows called nine out of 10 match results correct last weekend. He is back to offer his insight...

Sunderland vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE!

There are certain grounds you simply can't ignore. The Stadium of Light has become a place where structure, energy and belief do the heavy lifting, and those qualities tend to travel very well through a season. It's now eight Premier League home games unbeaten, with five wins and three draws and that consistency tells you plenty about what kind of team they are.

With key players away at AFCON, there's a temptation to downgrade Sunderland. But this is a side built on collective understanding and tactical clarity. Remove a few pieces and the structure still holds - as shown in their excellent performance at Brighton.

Leeds, meanwhile, have struggled badly on the road. Six defeats in eight away games paints a picture of a team that hasn't yet found a way to control matches outside familiar surroundings.

The market is disrespecting the influence of the Stadium of Light resulting in us being able to back Sunderland on the draw no bet at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Sunderland draw no bet (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE!

Crystal Palace's defence is creaking. It's now 10 goals conceded in their last four games across all competitions. Before that, over the previous 12 matches they'd only shipped eight goals in total. The squad has been stretched beyond its limits and results are now suffering as such.

Spurs have had an eight-day break since their last game - their longest gap between games this season. Thomas Frank is a process-focused, hands-on coach that needs training time to implement his ideas - something he's not had the luxury of this season. And although Frank's team have been one of the most impotent teams in the Premier League this season from an attacking perspective, there is quality in that forward line to feast on a Palace defensive process that is offering up more gifts than usual. The away win at 11/5 with Sky Bet is a touch generous.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Jones Knows' best bet:

1pt treble on: Everton to beat Burnley, over 2.5 goals & BTTS in West Ham vs Fulham & Sunderland to beat Leeds (10/1 with Sky Bet)