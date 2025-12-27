Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle: Ruben Amorim explains change in formation in Old Trafford win

"Sometimes you need to adapt and there is no tactic in that moment," said Ruben Amorim after Manchester United's 1-0 win over Newcastle. He was responding after acknowledging that he had gone with a back six late in the game.

His patched-up side were holding on with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot playing ahead of the full-backs in a six-man defence. Of course, the fact that Amorim had been playing a back four at all was a fascination and an indication that his team is evolving tactically.

There was a time when he would not have countenanced such a thing but he feels a little more emboldened now, able to adjust from a position of relative strength having got United up to fifth - and potentially even higher before a difficult 2025 is through.

The reason for that growing confidence owes as much to the togetherness as the results, however, and that is the takeaway from this win as much as the formation. Amorim agreed that, in its own way, it was one of the most satisfying wins in that sense.

"I think it's something that we need to feel that, that we can win sometimes without playing so well, that we can win games with the spirit and with the togetherness in the team." He talked of his young team defending every cross and putting bodies on the line.

"We were suffering a lot," he explained. "We were just trying to survive." He was talking about those final moments against Newcastle but it might just sum up his time at the club so far. They came through it, though. Perhaps Amorim will come through it all too.

What took Amorim so long?

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Amorim finally changed formation and his back four delivered a first clean sheet in nearly three months. Many will be wondering what took him so long - and rightly so - after more than a year of stubbornly sticking to one shape.

He delivered the surprise with maximum impact by having his players warm up in a back three. It was quite the shock when United lined up at kick-off. This was the first time Amorim had started with a back four.

Amorim explained his thinking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports: "I felt that was the only way to create more danger, to have more opportunities by playing a back four with a lot of guys inside."

But it begs the question of why now? This can't have been the first such game.

The change becomes even more curious when you hear Amorim's comments about Dorgu, the goalscorer against Newcastle, and how he benefitted from playing as winger rather than a wing-back.

"You put him in one position that is more in front, the responsibilities are not the same, and he has more freedom to lose the ball. I think it helped Patrick to play better."

Amorim's analysis is inarguable. This was probably Dorgu's best performance in a United shirt. But that in itself and the head coach's acknowledgement of it bring us back to that earlier question.

These are points that onlookers have been making ever since Amorim took the job over a year ago. What might have happened had he listened earlier? It makes you think.

Dorgu's improvement will raise questions about how other, better players might have flourished in a different shape. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo spring to mind for that position on the right wing. It certainly seems a more natural fit for Amad than wing-back.

But perhaps their return from AFCON will signal an end to the experiment. There has been no clear communication about how long this will last.

After spending so long defending his way there is no telling what Amorim is planning long-term. It would seem almost silly in a way, albeit totally necessary, if he were to go back on his word now and move on from solely playing three at the back.

Surely, however, the conclusion for Amorim must be that his previous position of having one shape and sticking to it, regardless of personnel or game state, is a mistake not to be repeated.

There are signs of genuine improvement thanks to Amorim's flexibility. That's what he should stick to.

Keane: Man Utd must kick on after 'ugly' win

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"We have seen a big win for Man Utd. To come out and win an ugly game, specifically from a defensive point of view, keeping that clean sheet," the former Man Utd captain said.

"There has to be pride in your defending. An ugly win but a big win.

"The goal was fantastic, a special goal. But if you want to make progress, it has got to be about being defensively solid. It is a start in terms of momentum for the younger players but you have to find something.

"Digging out results. The teams I played in, we didn't play well every week but we dug in. They have to kick on now."

Carra: Change of shape feels right

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher after Man Utd's first-half display:

"It feels right for Man Utd [the change in shape]. In the last few weeks, we have seen something different.

"Tonight, with and without the ball, it's a back and midfield four. The strange thing about it, it's forced Newcastle into a back five! They've been really good."