Arsenal must actively look for signings in January transfer window as injury issues continue, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal must be prepared to act in the January transfer window as they continue to struggle with injury problems.

The Gunners invested £267m on eight new signings during the summer window but, in a continuation of last season, their depth has been tested by a string of absences this term.

Injuries to Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori left Arsenal with only four senior defenders for Saturday's win over Brighton, including Gabriel Magalhaes, who was only fit enough for the bench having just returned, as Declan Rice had to fill in at right-back.

The 2-1 victory ensured Arsenal went back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but Arteta has suggested January reinforcements may be necessary if their injury issues persist and added that he is hoping for a "very positive" window.

"I don't know, we're going to be really aware of the situation and the timescales of certain players, going from the front line to the back line," he said on the possibility of adding defensive options.

"That's the depth that you need. When you look across the other clubs as well, they have 24, 25 squad players, so there's nothing special in our squad.

"The thing is that we have more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, I would say.

"But we want to be better and we know how important having the right availability with players is going to be in the season."

Arsenal have 25 players listed in their first-team squad on their website but that includes several aged under 21, who do not count towards the allocation, meaning there is room for further additions, either permanent or on loan, according to Premier League rules.

"Depending, as I said, on the availability of certain players," added Arteta when asked if he feels he has still has space in his squad.

"The window is there. We're Arsenal. Now, we have to be looking at it.

"OK, what do we need? We have to be actively looking. And then can we do it or not? That's a different story, but our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen.

So, hopefully very positive."

Arteta was also asked about potential outgoings in January but said that responsibility lies with sporting director Andrea Berta.

"Again, we assess every situation. I leave that much more to Andrea to understand what's happening in the market.

"And then with individual players, obviously, we have to assess where we are with each of them and get the best situation."

Analysis: Will Arsenal move for anyone in January?

Arsenal are likely to be quiet in January after a busy summer as they feel the squad is capable of winning the Premier League title. A number of players are still to return from injury, including Kai Havertz - who returned to training last week.

Arteta has always said they will keep their eyes open for unique market opportunities - elite players or longer-term targets. However, it is accepted deals of that magnitude are usually rare in the January window.

Arsenal are always looking at the European market for young players with potential and are understood to have scouted Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, AC Milan full-back Davide Bartesaghi and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

'Villa deserve to be title contenders'

Arsenal continue their Premier League campaign on Tuesday at home to an Aston Villa side only three points behind them in third place having won 11 straight games in all competitions.

Arteta feels Unai Emery's side are worthy title contenders.

"Well, they merit to be there," he said. "Look what they are doing, how consistent they've been, what Unai has done with the club.

"So, I think they fully deserve that credit because they are doing it on the pitch where you have to show your level."

Arteta insists Arsenal have learned from their painful late defeat at Villa Park on December 6 as they prepare for a chance to go five points clear, with Manchester City not playing until Thursday.

"We will watch it back," added Arteta.

"I have a few ideas and things that we have to do better. And it was quite cruel as well, the way we lost it.

"But, yeah, we learned from it. You use that motivation and that hunger in the right manner, for sure."

