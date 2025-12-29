Antoine Semenyo transfer news: Bournemouth forward's representatives due in Manchester to finalise contract terms

Antoine Semenyo's representatives are due in Manchester to finalise contract terms as Manchester City open talks with Bournemouth over his £65m release clause.

Discussions are expected to progress this week as City look to conclude the signing of the 25-year-old winger when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Semenyo's representatives are also expected to agree personal terms on a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

City are the only club to have contacted Bournemouth so far about the release clause, which is believed to be active from January 1 to January 10.

This is despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea before Christmas.

Chelsea opted not to pursue things any further after making an inquiry, with Spurs also moving on to other targets.

Will Man City target any other deals in January?

Pep Guardiola has ruled out back-up goalkeeper James Trafford leaving in January despite the England international becoming unsettled over his role with Gianluigi Donnarumma the clear first-choice, but City are open to Stefan Ortega leaving.

Long-term, City are also looking at central midfield cover for Tijjani Reijnders, with Mateo Kovacic injured and Bernardo Silva out of contract in the summer.

Right-back was an area City looked at in the summer but the impressive performances of Matheus Nunes in that position have knocked that down the priority list. Tino Livramento has been a long-term target, but Newcastle have no plans to let him go.

City are one of the clubs with an interest in signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer, with John Stones in the final year of his contract plus Nathan Ake soon turning 31.