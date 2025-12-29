Ref Watch: Ruben Dias should have been sent off for Man City against Nottingham Forest for second bookable offence on Igor Jesus

Ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assesses the controversial moments from the weekend's action, including the decision not to send Ruben Dias off during Manchester City's win against Nottingham Forest.

INCIDENT: Ruben Dias avoids a second yellow card after referee Rob Jones penalised him for a foul on Igor Jesus 18 seconds into the second half...

DERMOT SAYS: I have sympathy with him [Sean Dyche], I think it is a second yellow card. Dias brings him down.

Whether it is an accident doesn't matter. That is a second yellow card.

It was a promising attack.

Sean Dyche on Ruben Dias red card claim: “Same player brings Igor [Jesus] down in the second half. They say it's an accident. If that's an accident when he's running through on goal we all know what happens. You get a red card. So why is it an accident and he isn't yellow-carded then?



“I just find it bizarre, I really do. And I think these are easy things to referee. I don’t think that’s a hardship. Just give him a second yellow, that's it, off you go."

JAY BOTHROYD: Anywhere else on the field, this is an accidental challenge. I don't think they should be yellow cards, but Dermot explained that it stopped a promising attack.

I understand that part now. He should have got a yellow card because it's a promising attack. Sean Dyche is right.

INCIDENT: Sean Dyche was not happy that a foul wasn't given for a Nico O'Reilly's coming together with Morgan Gibbs-White in the build-up to City's late winner.

DERMOT SAYS: There's two clues here. Gibbs-White has pinned his [O'Reilly] arm and that is why O'Reilly has fell.

He has collapsed himself. If anything, he has fouled O'Reilly!

No foul from City player so no reason to disallow the goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest’s match against Manchester City in the Premier League

JAY BOTHROYD: I don't think so here. He's collapsed his leg down, he's tried to con the referee into giving a free-kick. When Sean Dyche looks back at this, he will look at Gibbs-White trying to con the referee.

O'Reilly is not even punishing him, he's marking him from behind. He's grabbed his arm and fallen down. He's come unstuck.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bart Verbruggen was shown a yellow card for his challenge on Viktor Gyokeres on Saturday - but should he have been shown a red?

INCIDENT: Bart Verbruggen was shown a yellow card for his challenge on Viktor Gyokeres - but could he have been shown a red, NOT for denying a goal scoring opportunity but for the speed and recklessness of it?

DERMOT SAYS: It was reckless and reckless is a yellow card. He doesn't win the ball and Gyokeres is going away from goal, it is not a goal-scoring opportunity.

I didn't think anything other than a yellow.

JAY BOTHROYD: It thought it was dangerous. Gyokeres has done well, he knows he's the favourite. And Verbruggen has clattered him.

Because he's not in control of it, it should be a red card. It's like [Micky van de Ven's] Isak challenge, when you're reckless and throwing yourself into the ball, you're endangering players.

Why is a reckless challenge a yellow card? It's out of control and endangering players? Again, the terminology is confusing me.

That's a red card challenge all day long.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s match against Brighton in the Premier League

INCIDENT: Should Gabriel Jesus have been awarded a penalty following a challenge from Ferdi Kadioglu in the final minute of the second half?

DERMOT SAYS: It's a coming together, no foul at all. Players make contact but it's a contact sport.

JAY BOTHROYD: I've been in that situation. To me, Gabriel Jesus is the favourite to head that ball. They haven't come shoulder to shoulder.

Kadioglu nudged him from behind and he's then headed it out. For me, that should be a penalty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ref Watch takes a closer look at Ian Maatsen's handball against Chelsea and explains why it should have seen a penalty

INCIDENT: Should Chelsea have had a penalty when winning 1-0 after the ball hit Ian Maatsen on the arm? VAR Paul Howard deemed the arm was in a natural position.

DERMOT SAYS: I've changed my mind. On Saturday, I thought handball but two things went in his favour.

He has his eyes closed because he thinks he's going to get clattered and it hits him high up on the arm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa

JAY BOTHROYD: It's a tough one, because I can understand what Maatsen is doing here. He's thinking he will get smashed by his own keeper. he's tried to shut his eyes and hit his arm.

He's lucky, because Neto is there to put it in the back of the net. You have to give that a penalty, he's got away with one there.

He needs to be braver. If Neto wasn't there, then it's fine. But because he is there, that's the reason why it should have been given.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle were denied pen for what they claimed was a handball by Lisandro Martinez handball after a VAR check in their Premier League clash with Man Utd

INCIDENT: The main talking point from Man Utd vs Newcastle was a potential penalty for handball by Lisandro Martinez. It was checked by VAR but they stood with the on field decision.

Martinez is pushing defender Malik Thiaw - it was described as mutual contact by VAR - BUT he's still put his arms in an unnatural position?

DERMOT SAYS: Right call. I don't think the referee can see it but it comes off his own chest and onto his arm.

It bounces up onto his arm. I think it hits his chest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s match against Newcastle United in the Premier League

JAY BOTHROYD: I don't think that's conclusive. The terminology confused me, they didn't even say it touched his chest.

I don't even know what 'mutual contact' means. Martinez is grappling. It looks like he's tried to push the defender away, his hands are there and that's an unnatural position.

But if they said it hits his body and then his arms, we don't have this conversation now.

The terminology is confusing for me. They're digging themselves a hole.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ref Watch asks the question whether the stoppage in play for an injury to Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale against Manchester Utd was, as Gary Neville suggested, tactical

INCIDENT: With Manchester United starting with a back four, Aaron Ramsdale went down with a suspected injury after 9 minutes. While he was receiving treatment, it looked like Newcastle were using the time to receive tactical instructions.

DERMOT SAYS: The referee is the victim as he has no power. The goalkeeper goes down and you can't play without a goalkeeper.

It is out of his hands.

JAY BOTHROYD: Something is going on there. If you've pulled your hamstring, you're not playing 90 minutes. You're kicking all the time, I think it's a toothache injury.

How we get around that? I don't know. Do we take a player off to match it up?