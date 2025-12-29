Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Can Unai Emery get the better of Mikel Arteta once again in Premier League title race battle?

Unai Emery says going to Arsenal on Tuesday night is Aston Villa's "biggest challenge" yet - but Mikel Arteta may be feeling the same way about his visitors at the Emirates.

It's a stunning 11 wins in a row now for Emery's Villa side, with the head coach hailed as a "tactical genius" by Ollie Watkins after the forward formed part of a triple substitution which inspired a comeback win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Villa had been on the ropes for the first hour, but Emery saw a way to change the narrative. In truth, their winning streak has been far from plain sailing, with opponents often posting better Expected Goals figures but being edged out by Villa.

But when Emery spoke about the resilience of his players post-match at Stamford Bridge, it underlined how this group also have the mental toughness to go with their technical and tactical abilities.

They have won 18 points from losing positions, more than any other Premier League side. It is a package - compiled by Emery - which makes them a formidable prospect.

"Everything we are doing is because we have this potential," Emery told Sky Sports News during an exclusive interview ahead of the game, after dismissing Watkins' suggestion he is a "genius".

"I am setting our standards high, the players are following it strongly. Then they are exploiting the capacity."

And a prospect that will be of a concern to Arsenal, who have shown a theme of letting things slip in recent weeks. Late goals have been conceded against Crystal Palace, Wolves and the last meeting with Villa, when Emi Buendia came up with a last-gasp winner to stun the Premier League leaders.

The big challenge - or should that be opportunity? - is for Villa to repeat the trick in north London. If they do that, they will go level on points with the Gunners at the top of the standings. It is some way to finish the year - and sitting alongside Arsenal would be very much on brand.

Villa have ultimately gone toe-to-toe with Arsenal in the last few months. Just like the Gunners, they have won their last 10 home games in a row. Like Arsenal, Villa have showed weaknesses at times too, especially on the road.

In Villa's last six Premier League games on the road, they have conceded the opening goal of the game - relying on Emery's 'genius' to change the tide.

Conceding first to one of the best defensive sides in the league could be a bridge too far for this Villa team. If the Spaniard is to really take this Villa side to the next level, this is the ultimate tactical acid test.

"How Arsenal are performing, how Arteta is doing his job, I'm so excited," said Emery. "I want to face the highest level I can. This is it."

This fixture is already loaded with emotion for Emery, given his time in charge of Arsenal between 2018 and 2019. Charged with navigating the post-Arsene Wenger era, it did not work out. There has always been a feeling that Emery has gone to the Emirates Stadium with a point to prove.

Around 18 months after his Arsenal departure, he beat the Gunners and Arteta - the man the Gunners picked to replace him as head coach - in the Europa League semi-final with Villarreal.

That was a crushing blow for Arteta at the infancy of the Arsenal manager's tenure in its north London - leaving them without the prospect of European football for the following campaign. Emery could now deliver a damaging setback when Arsenal appear to be in their prime under his successor.

In 2024, a victory at his former employers in April 2024 was hugely damaging to Arsenal's title hopes that season - while it was also the result that all but cemented Villa's spot in the Champions League for the following season.

He finds himself in another position to deliver another blow on Tuesday - and, as he said, lift up Villa and their own ambitions at the same time.

There is encouragement for Villa in Emery's record against Arteta - in their eight meetings, the latter has only won twice.

But whether he and his team can outperform Arteta and Arsenal across the course of 38 games - rather than two one-off games - is another question.

Emery has been quick to play down talk of his team being in the title race and with Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara suspended, it has raised questions about the depth Villa have at their disposal to really carry on this title dream, whilst also managing European and cup responsibilities. January may be crucial.

But it's also worth pointing out the last time Villa missed Kamara and Cash for a Premier League game was that 2024 triumph at Arsenal. It is far from an impossible feat.

Certainly, the lesson to take from Villa's turnaround win at Chelsea - where they didn't even have a shot in the first half - is that they have the capacity to find a way to win, regardless of circumstances.

"We must be humble, but as well we must be ambitious," Emery said. "You need to show your arrogance as well, to tell everybody: I am here, we are here."

Villa will do just that with a statement win and performance at the home of the title favourites.

