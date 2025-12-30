Liverpool set-piece coach Aaron Briggs leaves club with Reds having joint-worst record in Europe this season

Liverpool set-piece coach Aaron Briggs has left the club midway through a season in which the Reds have the joint-worst set-play record in Europe's big five leagues.

Liverpool have conceded 12 set-piece goals in the Premier League this campaign, most recently conceding from a corner in their 2-1 home win over bottom side Wolves.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool felt intervention in this area was required, and a mutual decision was therefore arrived at with Briggs exiting Anfield.

Liverpool

It is also understood that the responsibility for set-piece coaching now resides with the current coaching staff.

A club statement read: "Liverpool FC can confirm Aaron Briggs has departed his role as set-piece coach of the men’s first team.

"Having joined the club in July 2024 - initially in the role of individual development coach - Briggs contributed to our Premier League title success last season as a member of Arne Slot’s backroom staff."

Briggs' departure comes just two days before Liverpool's first game of 2026 as Arne Slot's side host Leeds on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports.