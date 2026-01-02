Brennan Johnson transfer news: Crystal Palace sign Wales winger from Tottenham in club-record £35m deal

Crystal Palace have completed the £35m club-record signing of Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, with the Wales international available for Sunday's trip to Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Johnson has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park and will wear the No 11 shirt.

The 24-year-old becomes Palace's record signing, surpassing the £32m the Eagles paid Liverpool for Christian Benteke in the summer of 2016.

Johnson has been at Spurs since the summer of 2023, when he signed for £47.5m from Nottingham Forest. He finished as the club's top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions, including the winner in the Europa League final in May.

Image: Johnson helped Spurs to win the Europa League last season

However, he has made only six starts in the Premier League this term under new boss Thomas Frank, featuring on both flanks after his position was taken by Mohammed Kudus, who joined in a £55m deal this summer from West Ham.

In total, Johnson has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, having scored 27 goals in 107 games for Spurs.

Johnson: Great time to be at Palace

Johnson believes he has joined the Eagles at the right time, with the club competing on three fronts in 2026.

"I'm really excited and I'm really happy," said Johnson. "Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I've always admired.

"It's a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on."

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: "I'm really delighted that Brennan has joined the club.

"He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

"Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad."

Image: Johnson celebrates after scoring the Europa League final winner against Man Utd

Johnson's arrival will sprinkle some stardust on the south Londoners, and is Palace's first major investment since they sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal for £67.5m in August.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "I'm delighted that Brennan has joined us - an exciting young talent with an excellent recent record in domestic, continental and international football.

"We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive journey, and his arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving our busiest season to date, competing on numerous fronts including, for the first time, in Europe."

Why Johnson deal makes sense for Palace

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

Johnson's signing looks like good business for Crystal Palace.

Glasner has been crying out for reinforcements, and the Wales winger adds depth to an area the south Londoners are short in - and should be a good fit to Palace's style with his pace and directness.

Johnson left his mark at Spurs with his Europa League final winner over Manchester United, and that close-range finish was typical of his developing nous for darting into dangerous positions in the box.

Image: Johnson took all of his 54 shots in the Premier League for Spurs last season from inside the penalty area

In fact, all 54 of his shots in the Premier League last season came from inside the penalty area. It was an approach which paid off, with Johnson top-scoring for Spurs in both the league and across all competitions. Five of his 11 goals in the Premier League were from inside the six-yard box, only strikers Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa scored more in that zone.

Whether cutting in from the right to look for shooting positions or dashing for the byline before arrowing the ball across the face of goal, Johnson's attacking approach can excite at Selhurst, especially while Ismaila Sarr is away at AFCON. He also has the flexibility of being able to play from both flanks, while, aged 24, there is hope there is plenty more to come from him, too.

He has had only a bit-part to play at Spurs this term, since Kudus' arrival. But while Tottenham wave goodbye to their top scorer from the previous campaign for a third season at a row - and sell Johnson at a £12m loss on what they paid for him two-and-a-half years ago - Palace welcome a much-needed addition.

For Johnson, the chance to play regularly in what could turn out to be a World Cup year for Wales, should their play-off go to plan, is valuable, while the prospect of winning more trophies - and perhaps another in Europe - is not out of the question under Glasner's guidance.