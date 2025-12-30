Ella Toone: MBE is a 'pinch-me' moment says England and Manchester United star after being named in New Year Honours List

Ella Toone admits she was beyond surprised to be named in the New Year Honours List.

The midfielder will be awarded an MBE after playing a pivotal role in England's back-to-back Euros success.

Toone started in the victory over Spain in the final in Basel in July, and was also part of the squad that lifted the trophy three years earlier on home soil.

"It's definitely a 'pinch-me' moment," Toone told Sky Sports. "I never thought there would be an MBE on the end of my name.

"It's an amazing feeling, amazing achievement and something my family and I are really proud of."

Toone revealed she discovered the news a few weeks ago in an email - before a rather more official-looking letter came through her letterbox.

The 26-year-old had to keep it a secret but can now enjoy lauding the privileges of a trip to visit royalty over her Manchester United team-mates.

"There's been a bit of banter in training, people asking me if they're meant to curtsy before they speak to me," Toone joked.

"I say, 'yes, if you want me to do an exercise, you have to curtsy'. No one has done it yet."

Image: Toone celebrates scoring England's second goal in their Euro 2025 group-stage thrashing of Wales

Toone also jokes she will be asking best friend and England team-mate Alessia Russo to bend the knee next time she sees her.

Russo was one of the first people Toone told about the MBE and admits she is a little disappointed the Arsenal forward has not made the list this time.

Other Lionesses were honoured though. Sarina Wiegman has been given an honorary damehood, something Toone expects the Dutch coach to take rather bashfully.

"Sarina isn't like that, she won't want us calling her 'Dame'," insisted Toone.

"She's amazing, she deserves everything she gets. She's been massive for England and women's football as a whole, but she won't want us using Dame."

Two-time Euros-winning captain Leah Williamson will also be awarded a CBE, something Toone thinks is massively deserved.

"She's huge. She's someone I look up to, she leads by example," she said. "Everything she does away from the pitch is really inspiring so she deserves everything.

"Along with all the other Lionesses, it just shows the impact we've had."

Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway are the other England players to get MBEs.

The pair have been privately joking between themselves that the "four northerners" have done well to be going to get a medal from royalty.

Toone is especially pleased to be receiving the award with Stanway given the pair have known each other for so long.

Image: Toone helped Manchester United reach the Champions League proper for the first time this season

"I've grown up with Georgia and for us to be collecting MBEs at the same time is a massive 'pinch-me' moment.

"I've seen the hard work she's put in. A lot of the time her work on the pitch goes unnoticed. She's amazing."

This year has been a year to remember for Toone. She helped Manchester United qualify for the Champions League proper for the first time, won the Euros for the second time and got engaged to her partner Joe.

"It's been a good year. Hopefully 2026 is even better," she said. "I'm really happy with the way this year has gone. I started it injured and fought my way back into the team.

"Won a Euros along the way, which is amazing. I'm just going to enjoy the moment and embrace it all."