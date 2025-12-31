West Ham: Wolves and Nottingham Forest fixtures pivotal to Hammers' Premier League survival hopes

Wolves away. Nottingham Forest at home. West Ham's Premier League survival could well rest on their next two games.

Defeat to a Wolves side threatening the worst points total in Premier League history would be a psychological hammer blow. A loss to Nottingham Forest would be even more significant, stretching the gap to safety.

Make no mistake, in their 14th straight Premier League season West Ham are facing a very real possibility of relegation to the Championship.

Right now, they are languishing in the drop zone, four points off fourth-bottom Forest.

There has been no significant new-manager-bounce from Nuno Espirito Santo replacing Graham Potter and a bad start has morphed into something approaching a crisis.

The desperation of their situation has been underlined by the club moving for two attacking targets right at the start of the January transfer window, with Pablo from Gil Vicente and Taty Castellanos from Lazio on the way.

Too good to go down? That was the phrase associated with the relegated West Ham side of 2002/03. No one is saying that about this group right now.

A miserable 2025 ended with a draw with Brighton - a point gained after three defeats in a row but a winless run stretched to eight matches.

Captain Jarrod Bowen applauded his team for showing some fight in the game, having revealed there was a players-only inquest after the recent humbling at home to Fulham. But supporters will ask why it took until December 30 to see that.

They may also wonder what that attitude counts for when the team give away penalties and concede an 11th goal from a corner of the season. That's the most they have conceded in any entire Premier League season.

The application, attributes and quality of this squad have been up for debate for some time. There will also be deep dives into a longer-term decline at the club, which has seen the platform of a European title and £100m player sale squandered.

But right now the only thing that matters for Nuno and his team are results.

And the next two could well be pivotal.

West Ham United

Nottingham Forest Tuesday 6th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

There are no easy games in the Premier League and, if anything, the positions of Wolves and Forest only add to the pressure on West Ham going into these matches.

Yes, two wins could shift the mood but more pessimistic West Ham fans will have plenty of reason to start the new year with fear.

Wolves fought to a 1-1 at Manchester United on Tuesday, ending a 12-game losing streak with a performance which suggests their players are still ready to battle to results for Rob Edwards. West Ham fans will also not need reminding their side have already lost once at Molineux this season, going down 3-2 in the Carabao Cup in August.

They won their next match - that was Nuno's final game in charge at Nottingham Forest before being sacked. Forest may have lost their last three but Sean Dyche will bring a team to the London Stadium which will be hard to open up and dangerous on the break.

Before the moves for Pablo and Castellanos, Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was reported to be a striker West Ham were targeting as a potential saviour to their season.

Instead, Strand Larsen and Wolves on Saturday, and then Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, could give West Ham a mountain to climb to Premier League safety.

