Liverpool show creativity problem against Leeds as Rodri impresses on Man City return at Sunderland - Premier League hits and misses

The expected-goals data really fails to tell the tale with this one. Hugo Ekitike could have diverted Jeremie Frimpong's shot goalwards with Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri beaten, but the ball was blasted at him. Florian Wirtz's shot soon after was well blocked.

The expected total of 1.96 suggests Liverpool were unfortunate in their goalless draw against Leeds. The reality is they were stifled by dogged opposition and lacked the creativity to break them down, Frimpong's raw pace providing the only spark on show.

Wirtz had finally opened his account by scoring in the previous game against Wolves, having registered his first assist in the win over Tottenham prior to that. Carrying a slight injury, this represented a backward step, failing to impose himself on James Justin.

"With the quality they have, they can unlock you at any moment," Justin himself told Sky Sports afterwards. But Liverpool never did build any momentum, even when attacking the Kop late on having thrown forwards on with Virgil van Dijk joining them up top.

As Arne Slot himself pointed out in the press conference afterwards, when facing a low block the best ways to create are set pieces, which Liverpool are struggling with, or by making something happen with a bit of magic, which is also sorely lacking right now.

Image: Liverpool's shot map against Leeds shows they struggled to create lots of clear chances

"It would have been nice if there were more bodies in their box," said Slot of the three moments in the first half when the ball was flashed across the area from either flank. That needs midfielders to gamble. It needs more from Wirtz and others out wide.

Back-to-back home games against Wolves and Leeds either side of the New Year celebrations were an opportunity for Liverpool to build momentum more generally. A win here would have opened up a five-point gap on Chelsea, stabilising their position.

Instead, the new year starts with more questions than answers, Liverpool still struggling to make their possession count, a team whose season has failed to ignite. They expect to score goals. But creating the chances to actually score goals is a concern right now.

Adam Bate

Pep Guardiola admitted his players were left with their "heads down" after Manchester City's goalless draw with Sunderland but their evening was not without positives. Rodri's return to action is a huge boost. Especially given the quality of his performance.

On at half-time to replace Nico Gonzalez for his first appearance since November and only his second since October, the 29-year-old looked every bit like his old self. Manchester City were transformed by his introduction, only missing a goal.

There were instant reminders of his quality, the first of which came when he slid an incisive pass through to Phil Foden in the lead-up to the first of two Savinho chances in quick succession. "Rodri gave us the second pass, to break the lines," said Guardiola afterwards.

He finished the game having made 58 passes, nearly 40 per cent more than the player he replaced, and in the same number of minutes. Rodri kept City moving forward. There were accurate switches of play, chances created and second balls won.

His efforts were not rewarded with three points. Arsenal were the only winners on the night. But his return, coupled with that of a rejuvenated Jeremy Doku, may yet prove crucial.

Nick Wright

Robin Roefs made some vital saves but the Sunderland goalkeeper couldn't have asked for much more in terms of protection against Manchester City. Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete continue to look like Champions League-level centre-backs.

Sunderland have only lost two of the 13 games the pair have started this season and this was the best example yet of the quality they have added to the side following their arrivals from Paris Saint-German and Getafe respectively in the summer.

Mukiele relished his battle with Erling Haaland, overpowering him physically on a string of occasions with help from Alderete, who prevented the Norwegian from going through on goal with one outstanding piece of last-ditch defending in the second half, and finished the game having reached double figures for clearances.

"City just couldn't get through the Sunderland brick wall at the back," said Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards afterwards. Mukiele and Alderete made sure of it, two centre-backs showing elite credentials and helping Sunderland mix it with the Premier League's big guns.

Nick Wright

"It's not a surprise for me that we are a little bit in survival mode" - Oliver Glasner's assessment of Crystal Palace after drawing with Fulham hit the nail on the head.

While there were a few bright moments, the Eagles look like a team just trying to get through each game without too much damage being done and energy exerted. Arguably, that hasn't been the case for the previous three Premier League games which ended in defeats.

In fact, they have alternated between losses and defeats in their last six games across all competitions. Their last win was against Shelbourne in the Conference League on December 11.

But it perhaps goes a long way to explain that since then - exactly three weeks ago - Crystal Palace have hardly stopped, playing every few days with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal as well as Europe throwing up a calendar nightmare before Christmas.

They have also made the fewest changes to their Premier League starting XIs this year, naming the same team against Fulham that lost to Spurs at the weekend.

AFCON absences and injuries - likely down to the increased workload - are taking their toll over one of the busiest periods of the season. They now have three more games in nine days before time for a little bit more rest - something that surely cannot come soon enough.

And as it's a new year, let's consider the positives. A point against an in-form Fulham, ending a run of three league defeats, is good. The January window is now open too for some much-needed reinforcements, although he would not be drawn on an imminent deal for Brennan Johnson.

For now, Crystal Palace need to take it one step at a time until they reach a better place. As the Austrian manager said himself: "At the moment, it's not brilliant football but it's really to go game-by-game and point-by-point."

Charlotte Marsh

It was always bound to be an emotional return to the Gtech Community Stadium for Thomas Frank. His first visit since leaving Brentford in the summer to take the job at Tottenham.

If you had watched the full-time scenes though, you’d have thought he was still the Bees boss. After being serenaded with boos from his own supporters, Frank was given a heartwarming goodbye from those who he had given some of their fondest memories. He was even handed a gift bag by one.

It’s a timely reminder of what life was like for the Dane but he jumped in with the sharks at first. And right now, he is sinking in such dangerous waters.

With his team’s only shot on target coming in the 93rd minute, supporters made their feelings clear with chants of ‘boring, boring Tottenham.’

A place that was once a safe haven for Frank was, for one night only, anything but. The pressure is continuing to mount and it could be that such a performance against his former employer acts as the ultimate dagger to his current job.

Callum Bishop

In some aspects, Keith Andrews may view the draw with Tottenham as two points dropped given the run Brentford have been on at home of late.

The stalemate at the Gtech ended a run of five straight league wins for the Bees in front of their fans. In fact, their only defeat in 10 was against title challengers Manchester City.

That very run includes wins over Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle. It’s not just impressive, it’s one of the best in the country.

Only the aforementioned City, along with Arsenal and Aston Villa, have picked up more points at home than Keith Andrews’ side.

Many question marks were raised regarding the Irishman’s appointment. Was he ready? Was the job too much of a step up? One thing has become clear. He has built a foundation on picking up points at home and making the Gtech a difficult place to come to.

While others in new jobs have struggled to replicate that kind of form, Andrews has gotten plenty of critics of his appointment off his back and ensured the feel good factor built under Thomas Frank has continued under his tenureship.

Callum Bishop