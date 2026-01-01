Enzo Maresca: Why head coach left Chelsea amid disagreements with medical staff and talks with Man City and Juventus

Enzo Maresca's cryptic criticism earlier this month was directed at Chelsea's medical team, it has been revealed, while Sky Sports Football has reported Chelsea felt Maresca lacked 'mental fortitude and emotional maturity'.

Maresca departed the club on New Year's Day after a breakdown in relations with the club and a dismal run of form that has seen them fall 15 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Maresca.

In a stunning development, Sky Sports Football reported on Thursday evening that Chelsea had briefed that Maresca:

Lacked mental fortitude and emotional maturity.

Went against the advice of the medical team at Chelsea on a number of occasions and his "worst 48 hours" at the club comment was a reaction to their advice.

Had spoken to both Manchester City and Juventus since October - and despite informing the club, had disrespected Chelsea by holding those talks.

Maresca has yet to respond to the reported briefing or publicly comment on his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Mystery of 'worst 48 hours' comment solved

After the 2-0 home victory over Everton in mid-December, Maresca stunned reporters by saying he had endured his "worst 48 hours" at the club and said "many people didn't support us".

The head coach then declined several opportunities to expand on his comments.

However, the mystery of who Maresca was talking about has been been solved. The Italian had several disagreements with the Chelsea medical department about the fitness and availability of players during his time at the club, including the minutes played by captain Reece James, who has a history of hamstring injuries.

Disagreement over medical advice

Chelsea are understood to believe Maresca went against the advice of their medical team on a number of occasions.

It is felt he played players returning from injury for longer than advised, leading to them suffering recurrences of their injuries.

Sky Sports Football has reported that those players included Cole Palmer and James.

The club felt these were only disagreements about detailed recommendations from the club's medical and performance departments about player workload, and not anyone interfering in the head coach making football decisions.

The club also believe Maresca's decision to speak to City about the possibility of replacing Pep Guardiola if he leaves the Etihad Stadium, as well as returning to his former club Juventus, was disrespectful.

At the same time, Maresca and his agent are believed to have told Chelsea he had no intention of leaving and was willing to discuss a possible contract renewal.

As Maresca was already tied down to a long-term contract until 2030, which had only been signed in the summer of 2024, Chelsea were not willing to give him a new deal to stop talks with other clubs.

Maresca's final game in charge was Chelsea's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, during which the home crowd booed and chanted "you don't know what you're doing" when he substituted Palmer.

After the game, Maresca did not conduct post-match media duties, with Willy Caballero, his assistant, saying he was ill.

However, Sky Sports Football understands Maresca was not unwell.

Rosenior leading candidate to replace Maresca

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate for the Chelsea head coach role following Enzo Maresca's exit after 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unlikely to pursue Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola or Roberto De Zerbi, with Rosenior now considered the frontrunner for the job.

Maresca felt position was untenable

Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol:

"The latest information I have is that Enzo Maresca decided to step down as he felt his position was untenable. It doesn't usually happen that a Premier League boss walks away from the club.

"But I believe it is not as clear-cut as that. Chelsea were considering making a change. There were issues with results and comments he made in the media, and also the fact he had been linked with other jobs.

"There are key people at Chelsea who are impressed by the job Liam Rosenior has done at Strasbourg. His style of football is the same as Chelsea play. The only problem is, he has a job at the moment and has a big game against Nice on the weekend.

"He is the leading candidate. Other names I have heard mentioned that are unlikely are Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola and Roberto De Zerbi.

"Chelsea have a small shortlist - less than a handful of candidates. They have been vetting the candidates and have a contingency plan.

"The next appointment will be a permanent head coach and he will need to fit under the exact same structure that Maresca was working under.

"But I don't think they can make an appointment in time for Man City on Sunday."

Maresca's successor will take over a side that are fighting on four fronts.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League, are on course for Champions League knockout qualification, have an FA Cup third-round tie at Charlton this month and face a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.