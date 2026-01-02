Danny Röhl: Rangers must hunt "nervous" Celtic in Saturday's Old Firm clash - live on Sky Sports!

Danny Röhl wants Rangers to exploit any Celtic nerves with a flying start to Saturday's Old Firm clash at Parkhead, live on Sky Sports.

Hoops boss Wilfried Nancy - who launched a seven-minute defence of his tenure on the eve of the clash - is under enormous pressure, with many fans calling for his dismissal after five losses from his seven games in charge.

Since taking over from Russell Martin in October, Röhl has rejuvenated Rangers in terms of their Premiership results and eight wins, two draws and one defeat have taken them to within three points of the champions and six behind leaders Hearts.

Image: Rangers have picked up the most points of any club since Danny Röhl took over at Ibrox

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the second league meeting between the rivals, Röhl said: "There is a big belief, there is a big confidence, and we are hunters at the moment. I like this role, let's hunt the opponent tomorrow."

The Germany coach, who confirmed striker Bojan Miovski will return from the illness which kept him out of the 2-1 win over St Mirren at Ibrox on Tuesday night, added: "I think they [Celtic] are nervous, from what you heard so far.

"But I think it's about us, how we start in such a game.

"I totally believe if we are right there, we are on front foot, we can win some good balls and we hurt them, then they will be more nervous.

"But if they create some good moments in the beginning, then I think the crowd will be straight behind them.

"And I think this is a bit more beside the tactics, also the emotional and psychological things, that we have to understand.

"Looking back to 2025, it was maybe not the best year for our supporters, for the club.

"We have a good chance to have a good start to the year tomorrow. We finished the year strong with two wins in a row. That's fantastic. We want to improve. We want to bring the pride back to the club, the success back to the club.

"Hopefully it starts tomorrow with a good game. I think we will not make the mistake tomorrow to underrate the opponent, even though they have had a bad run. I think it's totally wrong.

Image: Captain James Tavernier is Rangers' top scorer across all competitions this season

"My experience from these big games, when I played with Munich versus Dortmund, I know what it means to play such a game.

"It starts always 0-0. There's a lot of emotional things. But this is the good thing. When I look at the moment in my dressing room and I ask them if they're ready to play this game, they will be ready."

Röhl: Rangers working 24/7 on transfers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers head coach Danny Röhl insists the club are working to add to the squad this month

Röhl is looking to strengthen his squad in the transfer window.

Former Ibrox player Josh Windass and ex-Hearts full-back James Penrice are among two players who are of interest, while Westerlo's Tuur Rommens is also being tracked.

However, when asked about the possibility of adding to his squad before the trip to Parkhead, the former Sheffield Wednesday boss said: "You never know. In 24 hours on a transfer day, a lot of things are possible.

"But if you ask me now, then I don't think that we will sign today. But we are working and this is then about timing.

"We are working 24/7 for players. It's about decision-making. It's about negotiations.

"It's about timing. We have some players in our mind, but you have to be a little bit patient."