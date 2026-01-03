Declan Rice: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says midfielder among world's best and nearly missed Bournemouth win

Mikel Arteta believes Declan Rice deserves his place among the world's best midfielders after his double helped Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Bournemouth - a match the midfielder nearly missed through injury.

Rice completed Arsenal's comeback from 1-0 down on the south coast to put them 2-1 and 3-1 up, as the Gunners moved six points clear of the top of the Premier League.

It was Rice's first Premier League double, despite playing 236 times in the competition, and his first for the club since his two free-kicks against Real Madrid last season.

Asked if Rice is among the best midfielders in the world, Arteta replied: "Yes, for me, yes.

"Declan is constantly adding things to his game, he's constantly adding things to his role in the team. I don't see where he can stop because he can still improve in a lot of areas and he wants to improve. He's such a pivotal player for us."

Rice missed the 4-1 win over Aston Villa due to a swollen knee picked up in last weekend's win over Brighton - and Arteta admitted it was touch and go about whether he would make the match.

"Every hour for him was important to be able to be available today," said the Arsenal manager. "We didn't know for how long [he could play for], so in the manner that he competed, played and on top of that scored two goals, I think it was outstanding and a really big message for the team.

"He was so disappointed not to play against Villa. He really wanted it. He tried in the morning, he was nowhere near a possibility.

"He wanted to train the next day, it wasn't a possibility. Until the last minute I asked him [before Bournemouth], how are you feeling? He said, I'm in. And he showed that he was big-time in."

Rice urged his team-mates to keep up the momentum, telling Sky Sports: "It was massive off the back of Aston Villa to build on that and win. The win over Villa would've meant nothing if we didn't win today.

"It's so important at this time of year as the fixtures come thick and fast to win games to put us in a really good position. We have to keep building on that. We're in a really good spot."

On being told it was the first time he had scored twice in a league game, he added: "That's a crazy stat.

"I haven't scored a lot this season, I'd only scored two, so to grab a brace today in an important victory was a really nice feeling. When you win and you're able to help out the team like I did today always adds that extra bit of a special feeling."

Redknapp: Rice is not the captain, but he's the leader

On punditry duty, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said he believes Rice is Arsenal's leader this season, despite not wearing the captain's armband.

Before the season started, Arsenal legend Tony Adams felt Arteta should remove Martin Odegaard from the club captaincy and install Rice in his place.

"Rice was immense," said Redknapp. "Two goals, so important, obviously that winning goal as well just gets into the box, he runs you into the ground with his energy.

"He puts people under pressure, he might not wear the captain's armband but he's a leader."

Merson: A big football result - Arsenal have put pressure on City

Meanwhile, Paul Merson said Arsenal's ability to grind teams down despite not playing well and their vast squad depth reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team.

"Arsenal seem to grind teams down. They did it against Villa last week, they did it today. Second half they had more composure. The squad is so, so strong," he said.

"The three subs that came on, it reminds me of Alex Ferguson squads at Man Utd of old. It wasn't vintage, but what can you say? You should enjoy it.

"This is a big football result. Games like this are the defining moments, it puts so much pressure on Man City. I used to watch all the games, if you're an Arsenal player you want Man City to get beat [against Chelsea] - it helps.

"I know people say 'worry about ourselves', but you worry less if the other teams are losing.

"Last August, if you'd have said Arsenal will be seven points clear of Man City and Man City's game in hand is at home to Chelsea, you'd take that every day of the week.

"They've just got to keep going game by game. The games go very quickly and before you know it, you're in March and you're into the last eight games - and then it starts.

"Man City will be thinking 'if we can get to within three points of Arsenal with seven games to go, we will fancy our chances very strongly'. If it's six or seven [points], I don't see it."

Redknapp: Carabao glory could relax Arsenal in title quest

Arsenal are still in the hunt for four trophies this season but the Carabao Cup would be their first chance of silverware this term - and their first under Arteta since the FA Cup in 2020.

On their bid to end a long wait for the league title, Redknapp said: "It's the least important competition for them, but if they win the Carabao Cup, it will take the pressure off to a certain extent.

"Don't get me wrong, they want the league title. If they are lucky enough to do the double, unbelievable. But I do think they just have to win a trophy.

"I think it will relax them."