Premier League predictions and best bets: Manchester United and Liverpool BOTH to lose on Sunday?

Our football betting expert Jones Knows provides his insight across Sunday's games and is tipping both Liverpool and Manchester United to lose.

Leeds vs Manchester United, Sunday 12.30pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

This fixture is football stripped back to raw emotion and that's exactly where the home side hold the edge. Leeds have been circling this fixture. Daniel Farke doesn't strike you as a man who gambles lightly, so the decision to rest key players in that gritty 0-0 draw with Liverpool looked less like rotation and more like a calculated chess move. Keep the powder dry, take the point and load up for the game that truly matters to the supporters. He's a smart guy.

Many teams down the years have struggled when Leeds sense vulnerability and this version of United still has a soft underbelly away from home. United haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 14 away Premier League games. Leeds look a great bet on the draw no bet at Evens with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Everton vs Brentford, Sunday 3pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

When Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo left gaps in Brentford's forward line, there was a question as to where the goals would come from. The answer has been Kevin Schade - he's stepped up and has bagged seven goals already this season.

Brentford deserve huge credit again for that. They keep identifying raw attacking talent and allow it time to develop. Schade's movement between full-back and centre-back is clever, his timing is improving and there's a decisiveness to his finishing now that makes him a player to follow across the goalscorer markets. He's 11/4 to score with Sky Bet - a price that looks a touch of value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Fulham vs Liverpool, Sunday 3pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Liverpool arrive unbeaten in eight across all competitions, which on the surface suggests momentum. But unbeaten runs can be misleading when performances haven't materially shifted. Scratch beneath the results and this Liverpool side still looks much like it did earlier in the season in that they are capable of high highs, but prone to lapses that invite pressure.

Remember, this is a team in transition. Evolving roles and an identity still being refined. That doesn't mean they won't be competitive this season, far from it, but it does mean consistency in getting results will hamper them. And that inconsistency is exactly why Fulham will sense an opportunity. They look the play at 7/4 with Sky Bet on the draw no bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 3pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Crystal Palace's defensive prowess is starting to creak badly. They're conceding two goals per game across their last six matches - and that surface-level output is strongly backed up by the numbers underneath. An expected goals against figure of 1.9 per 90 over that same spell points to opponents carving them open with worrying regularity.

When Newcastle score once, a second usually isn't far behind when playing at St James' Park. Eddie Howe's side have scored two or more goals in their last 10 matches at home which makes the home win and the Toon to score over 1.5 goals a smart bet at 10/11 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Tottenham vs Sunderland, Sunday 3pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

This has all the ingredients of a game that flatters to deceive, especially if you listened carefully to the soundtrack coming from the Tottenham end at Brentford in their last game. That 0-0 wasn't just goalless, it was sterile.

The most telling moment came from the stands, with the away end chanting "boring, boring Tottenham" and it's usually wise to pay attention when fans start mocking their own team so bluntly. Thomas Frank's side remain short on rhythm, confidence and incision in the final third. With Sunderland's mean defence in town, this could go down another goalless avenue with 10/1 on offer for the 0-0 correct score.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0

Manchester City vs Chelsea, Sunday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Manchester City's card count at home has quietly crept up. They've been booked 14 times across their last seven home games. That points to a team increasingly forced into recovery challenges and tactical fouls, often a by-product of a change of style that has been implemented by Pep Guardiola as City become more direct.

Chelsea are exactly the type of side to provoke that response. With Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer, they possess ball-carriers who invite contact and excel at drawing fouls in transition. Since the start of last season, that trio alone have drawn 45 cards from opposition players. We can back City here at 10/11 with Sky Bet to be shown over 1.5 cards.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0