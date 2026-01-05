Ruben Amorim sacked: Manchester United dismiss head coach after 14 months in charge
Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim in wake of rising tension at Old Trafford; Amorim dismissed after meeting with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox; Darren Fletcher to take charge of United for Wednesday's game at Burnley; Amorim departs after 14 months in charge
Monday 5 January 2026 10:52, UK
Manchester United have sacked head coach Ruben Amorim.
Sky Sports News understands Amorim's 'emotional and inconsistent behaviour' was a key factor in the decision and a refusal to adapt and evolve his preferred 3-4-3 system led to a breakdown in confidence in the head coach.
Amorim had a scheduled meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday, where the team's tactical approach was discussed in detail. Sky Sports News has been told United's bosses felt Amorim's response at that meeting was very negative and emotional.
Amorim was subsequently dismissed following a Monday morning meeting with Wilcox and Omar Berrada, United's chief executive.
United are understood to have concluded that Amorim's position had become untenable.
In a statement, United confirmed "the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish."
Ex-Man Utd midfielder and current U18s coach Darren Fletcher will take interim charge, with United next in action at Burnley on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.
Amorim departs after 14 months in charge, with his final game the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday which leaves them sixth in the Premier League.
How Amorim's public comments revealed growing rift
Amorim was appointed at Old Trafford in November 2024 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, which was due to expire in June 2027.
But in an apparent pointed message to the Old Trafford hierarchy following Sunday's draw at Leeds, he said he saw himself as manager.
"I notice that you receive selective information about everything," he said. "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United."
That outburst followed cryptic suggestions to the media just before on Christmas that he had not received the backing he anticipated in the transfer market.
"I have the feeling if we have to play a perfect 3-4-3, we need to spend a lot of money and we need time," he said. "I'm starting to understand that is not going to happen."
Amorim subsequently fielded a back four for the first time in Manchester United's win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but reverted to a back three for the dismal 1-1 draw against Wolves.
Man Utd's next five fixtures
- Wednesday: Burnley (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports
- Sunday: Brighton (H) - FA Cup third round, kick-off 4.30pm
- January 17: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- January 25: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
- February 1: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
Your thoughts on sacking of Amorim
Tommyboyj98
When is a manager going to be backed fully and allowed to leave his stamp on the club? Sacking and hiring managers every 18 months is a joke!
Phil
The next Manchester United manager has to be Eddie Howe, you just need to look at the improvement and impact he has on players.
Oli
Crazy decision from the Man Utd board. Had to feel like it was coming, though. Can't speak about the higher ups like that these days.
BigTez
Who to get is the issue - who would want it? Amorim was not good enough, full stop. But this board, Berrada, Wilcox and Jim also need to take responsibility for this shambles.
SteveUnited I don't understand our club anymore! Mikel Arteta was never good enough for Arsenal, now look what he's doing given time! Starting to lose faith in United ever returning if we keep following the same patterns.