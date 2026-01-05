Rangers: How has Danny Röhl turned season around to reignite Scottish Premiership title chase?

Danny Röhl has only been in charge at Rangers for 75 days but he has already made his mark with their title chase very much back on.

The German's first game in charge saw him apologise to the travelling fans following a thumping 3-0 Europa League defeat by Brann, a result that left them with no points from nine, while they also sat sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers were eight points behind Celtic and 13 off leaders Hearts when Röhl was appointed. If they beat Aberdeen on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, they will move three points ahead of their Old Firm rivals and to within three of the Jambos.

Sunday's sensational comeback against Celtic extended his record to nine wins, two draws and a defeat.

The 36-year-old was brought in to fix a broken squad and win back the fans following Russell Martin's short, but disastrous spell in charge.

That defeat in Norway showed him exactly what he was up against, but 11 weeks and the outlook around Ibrox is decidedly more optimistic.

"Look back to my first game in Bergen, how it was there, I think it was a difficult moment. Now we have two-and-a-half months later, a completely different moment," he said after their 3-1 win at Celtic Park.

"Our fans, our supporters celebrate single players, they support us as a group. But I know as well we are a demanding club and it's not about enjoying it too long, it's about the next (game) and I'm hungry for more."

Resilient under Röhl

Röhl has transformed a struggling side built by Martin and former sporting director Kevin Thelwell into one that has a realistic chance of winning the title.

Before the Old Firm clash, their victories were far from convincing. Effective, but not statement wins.

Saturday was different.

Trailing at the break, the head coach brought on Mohamed Diomande, tweaked the shape slightly, and organised his team to allow them to put more pressure on the ball.

Image: Rangers' Youssef Chermiti doubled his goal tally for the season with a double at Celtic Park

Youssef Chermiti had been struggling to live up to his £8m price tag since arriving from Everton in the summer, managing just two goals in nine games.

The 21-year-old was given freedom to advance towards goal and doubled his tally for the season. He looked like a player who will thrive with some confidence.

"We believe that we can score, we believe that we can win games, we believe that we can now also turn things in the right direction, even if we have worse 45 minutes or not good 45 minutes, and it helps on our journey," said Röhl. "Now let's do this again and again."

Image: Jack Butland has impressed for Rangers

Jack Butland was back to his best against Celtic and his saves were just as vital as the goals from Chermiti and Mikey Moore.

The former England goalkeeper was singled out for blame when they lost to Hearts in December, but has responded with three stunning displays in the wins over Motherwell, St Mirren and Celtic.

Röhl has spoken about his desire to add more firepower in January and he has earned the right to be backed by the board.

"At the moment we work really hard to do something," he told Sky Sports News ahead of facing Aberdeen.

"I fully trust the board. We have a clear picture, but at the moment we are working on some things, we are in the process and then it's about the final decision.

"But the good thing is, I think it [beating Celtic] was a big statement for my players, that there's a group that's growing."

If the club can make a couple of strong signings, while shipping out some of their fringe players, then Danny Röhl could lead Rangers to a title that no one would have predicted earlier this season.