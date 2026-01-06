Liam Rosenior: Strasbourg boss confirms he is will become Chelsea's new head coach following Enzo Maresca's exit

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed he will become the new head coach of Chelsea.

The 41-year-old announced his move to Stamford Bridge at a Strasbourg press conference on Tuesday morning.

The ex-Hull boss said: "I was given permission to speak to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"It was an honour to be associated with a club like that and, now, it looks like I will be the next manager of that football club.

"I haven't signed yet, but I have agreed it verbally with Chelsea.

"It is all agreed and will probably go through in the next few hours. I am here because it felt right to answer your questions physically here today."

Rosenior is set to become Chelsea head coach in time for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Callum McFralane, who presided over a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, will take charge of Wednesday's Premier League game at Fulham.

Rosenior played for Bristol City, Fulham, Reading, Hull City and Brighton during a 16-year playing career.

After hanging up his boots in 2018, Rosenior almost guided Hull to the Championship play-offs in 2024 and then became head coach of Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo. The French club finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season.

Former boss Enzo Maresca left his role on January 1 and is understood to have stepped down because he felt his position was untenable, while Chelsea were already considering sacking the head coach.

Carra: I don't see Rosenior making huge impact at Chelsea

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"I was a big fan of Enzo Maresca as a manager. When he came up against some of the biggest managers in this league, he more than held his own. But I could see this coming: you can't start speaking out of turn at any club, but especially Chelsea who have so many sporting directors.

"As soon as the results started to deteriorate in the last few weeks, he didn't turn up at a press conference, this was inevitable.

"Now Maresca's gone, the focus will be on the club and the ownership. I've been quite critical of the way they've gone about it over the last three-and-a-half years.

"If you look at the timeline of managers: they inherited Thomas Tuchel, a Champions League-winning manager. It now looks like they're going to inherit Liam Rosenior, who has managed Derby, Hull and Strasbourg.

"It's a great opportunity for him, but Chelsea Football Club and their supporters are not used to those appointments. They are used to Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte - big-name managers coming to make a huge impact on their club. I don't see Rosenior doing that.

"I don't think it's an appointment that is going to push Chelsea on to win the Premier League or a Champions League title."

Is an inexperienced manager the right fit for an inexperienced Chelsea team?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"You genuinely can't win anything with kids. That's a fact. Alan Hansen was absolutely right.

"Chelsea need some experience in and around the club.

"If you have young players on the pitch I also think you need an experienced manager. But it looks like they are going to appoint another young manager again. I just think young players need some authority and guidance around them."

Image: Liam Rosenior's career profile

You'd have got good odds on Rosenior becoming Chelsea head coach within two years when he was unceremoniously sacked by Hull in May 2024.

But just as Strasbourg has become somewhat of a feeder club for BlueCo to develop players before moving them across to Chelsea, it appears they have decided to do the same for the management team too.

A club realistically yearning for a return to challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles may not make such a move, but this is the model Chelsea are looking to adopt. Maresca's final line-up was the youngest named by any Premier League team all season, and now his potential successor would become the third-youngest manager in the division.

That does not mean Rosenior joins without experience. He has managed over 150 matches and spent three years as a coach beforehand too. More than enough to delve into his management style and playing philosophy.

Image: Chelsea and Strasbourg have similar playing styles

His controlled, passing style on the ball has evolved at Strasbourg to incorporate a higher press off it - the sixth-best in Ligue 1 this season - and would not require any significant uprooting of Maresca's philosophies should he take to the training pitches soon.

Read more from Sky Sports' Ron Walker here...