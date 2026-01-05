Wilfried Nancy: Celtic sack manager after 33 days and six losses in eight games in charge of Scottish Premiership club

Wilfried Nancy has been sacked by Celtic after just 33 days in charge.

The Frenchman suffered six defeats in eight games in charge after replacing Brendan Rodgers as the club's permanent manager.

His final match was a 3-1 home defeat by Rangers on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Celtic Football Club announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Wilfried's assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

"The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as Head of Football Operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.

"A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical."

'Tactics? What tactics?'

Image: Celtic played a much higher defensive line under Wilfried Nancy, with the wing-backs among the furthest forward

Nancy came under fire for immediately introducing a new 3-4-3 formation and sticking with it.

He continually insisted he could see "improvement" but former midfielder Stiliyan Petrov said: "What tactics? We haven't seen nothing yet. You can only talk about tactics if you see something positive.

"The positive thing is winning games, being able to put yourself in that position for people to judge you.

"At the moment, the only judgment is negative towards Wilfried Nancy.

"Watching his interview [at Tannadice], it made me feel sorry for him because, you know what, it's not his fault.

"Unfortunately, when you've got an opportunity to be a Celtic manager, you have to produce quickly."

Should Celtic have learned from Martin's Rangers spell?

Sky Sports' Alison Conroy:

Rangers took a risk when they appointed Russell Martin in the summer. He was not the fans' choice, but the Rangers hierarchy admired the way he set his teams up and the style of football he wanted to play.

The problem was that supporters turned on him almost immediately.

His football philosophy may have looked good on paper, but he had a squad of players who could not make his plans work.

Martin lasted 123 days.

Nancy's tenure has been even shorter. Is it fair to say Celtic should have learned something from their Old Firm rivals?

Image: Did Celtic make the same mistake as Rangers?

The Frenchman's philosophy and style convinced the board he was the right man to replace Brendan Rodgers, even though not all the fans were convinced.

Questions were raised about whether the players could execute his style of football. Sound familiar?

Something else that sounded familiar was post-match interviews.

After drawing with Dundee, Martin told Sky Sports: "It's great learning for the players. It's a completely different challenge for them today and one we'll be better for moving forward."

Fast-forward to Celtic's defeat to Rangers, Nancy insisted: "I see many, many good things. That's why the frustration is here because we deserve better and we have to stay together and everything's going to move forward."

At Celtic and Rangers, fans demand wins.

Martin found that out the hard way. It seems Celtic learned little from that era at Ibrox - and Nancy's ending wasn't any better.