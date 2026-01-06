Premier League talking points with Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton all in action

Fulham vs Chelsea - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham

Chelsea Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Liam Rosenior will watch his new team in action for the first time since being named Chelsea manager when they make the short trip to Craven Cottage to face his former club Fulham on Wednesday night. A watching brief, but there is little time to bed in.

Chelsea have seven more matches to play in January even after this one, in four different competitions, with London derbies in both the domestic cups and a Champions League trip to Napoli thrown in. All while navigating the Premier League.

It is called being thrown in at the deep end after stints at Hull and Strasbourg so perhaps taking the chance to watch this one from the stands is understandable, particularly after Chelsea picked up a memorable point away to Manchester City on Sunday.

That last-gasp equaliser gives them a bit of momentum but Enzo Fernandez's scrappy finish was nothing compared to what Harris Reed treated the Cottage to earlier that afternoon. His even later leveller against Liverpool was a goal-of-the-season contender.

Such drama is never too far away between these teams. In August, of course, Josh King had a goal controversially ruled out following an erroneous VAR check. How Fulham would love a measure of revenge by ruining Rosenior's return to take over their rivals.

Adam Bate

Man City vs Brighton - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Ten games unbeaten. That is the run that Manchester City are on right now in all competitions; it is just that it does not feel quite so positive after their eight-game winning streak has ended with back-to-back draws, allowing Arsenal to pull clear again.

The draw at the Stadium of Light, where Sunderland remain unbeaten this season, was one thing. Dropping two points in stoppage time at home to Chelsea was another. Pep Guardiola's side paid for their profligacy. It was sloppy. Not the mark of champions.

But with Arsenal still to come to the Etihad Stadium in the spring, the onus is on City to regroup quickly and reduce the gap to three points ahead of the Gunners' game against Liverpool on Thursday. Beating Brighton at home - and preferably well - is now a must.

While it felt like just a rare off night for Erling Haaland, it was perhaps a little concerning that the congested fixture list might be catching up with Rayan Cherki after his brilliant run of form. Maybe this is an opportunity for Guardiola to freshen things up in attack.

Take liberties and Brighton can take advantage. After the ignominy of failing to beat West Ham twice in a month, they did win against Burnley last time out. Fabian Hurzeler's side came from behind to beat City in August. Do the double and it could be title race over.

Adam Bate

Burnley vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley

Manchester United Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

There is always a fascination with how teams perform after the exit of a divisive manager - sorry, Ruben, head coach - so there will be plenty of eyes on Turf Moor in one of the two later kick-offs on Wednesday evening where Manchester United return to action.

Darren Fletcher has been appointed as United's interim boss, perhaps even interim to the interim boss. Will he take a minimalist approach to the role or overhaul the formation? Will he pick his son? Will he pick both sons? And will any of it actually work?

In truth, Fletcher's options are limited given the list of absentees at United. He cannot even make the statement move of recalling Kobbie Mainoo with him out injured. But any kind of response to Amorim's departure - positive or negative - will bring intrigue.

For Burnley, a club that now appears to be enduring rather than enjoying their Premier League return, this has to be regarded as an opportunity. Scott Parker did not like what he saw at Brighton last time out but United under the lights is a very different occasion.

A record of two points from 11 games is the worst in the Premier League over that period. Burnley are still just about within touching distance of the teams above them but the turnaround will have to come quickly to save them. This would be a good time.

Adam Bate

Everton vs Wolves - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports F1

Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Everton's mixed form at their new stadium continues after conceding four at home for the second time in four matches as they were beaten 4-2 by Brentford at the weekend. A repeat of anything like that against bottom club Wolves would spark serious scrutiny.

David Moyes' side have actually picked up as many points away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season as they have inside it, their recent win at Nottingham Forest being their fourth of the season on the road. Doing it without Iliman Ndiaye was impressive.

But if Everton are to bounce back then they will need others to step up, so amid the wreckage of that Brentford defeat it was encouraging that both misfiring strikers scored, while Jack Grealish bagged his first assists since August - against Wolves.

That 3-2 win at Molineux feels an age ago now for the visitors, who are surely doomed for the drop. But Wolves boss Rob Edwards is entitled to feel a corner has been turned after a deserved point at Manchester United and that long-awaited win over West Ham.

With teenage sensation Mateus Mane reenergising the Wolves supporters, it is Wolves who - improbably - come into this match with more momentum and certainly under less pressure. Back-to-back wins really would put Moyes' team under the spotlight.

Adam Bate

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports+

Crystal Palace

Aston Villa Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Crystal Palace are navigating a difficult period at the moment, with Oliver Glasner currently on the worst run since he was appointed to the role in February 2024 after going seven games without a win.

The Eagles have plummeted from fourth place in the Premier League on December 10, to 14th as things stand following the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle last time out.

Facing a high-flying Aston Villa, who are level on points with Manchester City in second, should fill them with dread but Palace can take comfort and confidence from their recent encounters with Unai Emery's side.

Crystal Palace's unbeaten run vs Aston Villa 5-0 win - May 2024, Premier League

2-1 win - October 2024, Carabao Cup

2-2 draw - November 2024, Premier League

4-1 win - February 2025, Premier League

3-0 win - April 2025, FA Cup

3-0 win - August 2025, Premier League

Unbeaten in their last six meetings with Villa across all competitions, Palace have been a constant thorn in the side of Emery and addressing their current rut with a win at Selhurst Park on Wednesday could add to this trend.

On paper, it should be a routine win for Villa against a team low on confidence and form. But football isn't played on paper.

The Eagles are due a win and Villa should be wary of a familiar foe getting the better of them again.

Patrick Rowe

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Golf

Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday 7th January 6:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

After a promising start to life at Tottenham, one that had Spurs up in third after taking 17 points from the first nine games, Thomas Frank appears to have lost his way this season. Perhaps he will share some wine - and that sentiment - with Andoni Iraola.

The Bournemouth boss has seen his side endure an even more dramatic slump. The Cherries were second at the end of October but have not won a single game since then and now find themselves in the bottom six of the Premier League table - and falling.

At least Iraola has credit in the bank and slightly lower expectations to deal with. Frank is facing more immediate discontent at Spurs, not least because of the style of play. The hope was that they were getting a details man, someone who would improve set pieces.

Not only has the rest of the Premier League caught up with Frank in that regard this season, but his Tottenham team are not doing nearly enough in open play. In fact, they have not even scored a goal from open play in their last six games in all competitions.

Those Doctor Tottenham jibes are going to get an airing if that becomes seven on the south coast and Frank's team provide Bournemouth with that first win in 12. For two teams drifting around in the bottom half of the Premier League table, it feels like a big game.

Adam Bate

Newcastle vs Leeds - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket

Newcastle United

Leeds United Wednesday 7th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Newcastle will aim to win a third consecutive Premier League game for the first time this season when they host Leeds. Bruno Guimaraes is leading their resurgence.

It is nothing new to see the 28-year-old inspiring the side, of course. But he has notably increased his attacking contribution this season. His goals in the wins over Crystal Palace and Burnley took him to seven in 19 Premier League games so far.

He is their joint top scorer, alongside Nick Woltemade. With half of the campaign still to come, he has already matched his highest goal total in a full season for Newcastle.

Guimaraes continues to play an invaluable role out of possession in Eddie Howe's midfield. But his increased attacking threat can be seen in his numbers for shots as well as goals. Guimaraes's averages this season have hit new highs.

Newcastle's attack has been boosted by the return to fitness of Yoane Wissa, whose competition with Woltemade for the No 9 spot can only help. But if they find themselves in need of a goal against Leeds, their captain is the most likely candidate to step up.

Nick Wright

Brentford vs Sunderland - 7.30pm, Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Action

Brentford

Sunderland Wednesday 7th January 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

Igor Thiago's hat-trick against Everton on Sunday took him to 14 Premier League goals this season. He is the only player who even gets close to Erling Haaland in the scoring charts. Sunderland will be out to stop him at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Black Cats know how ruthless he can be. Thiago scored with his only effort on goal at the Stadium of Light in August, when Sunderland had to come from behind to win 2-1. But they can approach the task with confidence after a string of fine defensive displays.

Image: Igor Thiago's goal map for Brentford in the Premier League this season

Sunderland have only conceded twice in their last five games. They were breached from a set piece at Spurs on Sunday but before that game they shackled Haaland impressively, inspired by centre-back duo Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete.

Mukiele and Alderete rank as two of the signings of the season and there are candidates elsewhere in the Sunderland team too. Granit Xhaka has had a transformative impact in midfield. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs has arguably been even better, conceding five goals fewer than he should have, based on the quality of chances faced.

Sunderland will need all four of those players to continue in the same vein against Brentford and the in-form Thiago. But, similarly to the Bees, with whom they are now vying for a European place, they have been quick to show they belong at this level.

Nick Wright