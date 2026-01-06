Ryan Mason: West Brom announce sacking of former Tottenham midfielder after seven months in charge at The Hawthorns

West Brom have sacked Ryan Mason after seven months in charge.

The 34-year-old signed a three-year deal at The Hawthorns in June.

The decision comes just hours after the Baggies lost 2-1 to Leicester, a result that leaves them in 18th after six defeats from the last eight Sky Bet Championship games.

A statement posted on the club's official website reads: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with men's first team head coach Ryan Mason.

"Assistant head coach Nigel Gibbs and first team coach/head of performance Sam Pooley have also departed The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ryan, Nigel and Sam for their efforts and wishes all three the very best for the future.

"First team coach James Morrison will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis until a new staff is appointed.

"The process of recruiting a new men's first team head coach and staff is under way."

West Brom's next five Championship fixtures

Middlesbrough (h) - Friday January 16, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich (h) - Tuesday January 20, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Derby (a) - Friday January 23, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Portsmouth (a), Saturday January 31, 3pm

Stoke (h) - Saturday February 7, 3pm