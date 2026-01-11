Who makes the Sky Sports Championship team of the season so far?

GK: Viktor Johansson, Stoke City

A familiar face between the sticks for us and a perennial member of this team. Johansson has been outstanding once again, producing save after save in a Stoke side that have often asked plenty of their goalkeeper. While Carl Rushworth deserves an honourable mention for his excellent form with Coventry, Johansson's sheer volume of work and consistency gives him the edge.

He dominates his area, brings a real sense of security to the defence in front of him and carries himself like a true leader. He is exactly what you want in a Championship goalkeeper and remains one of the division's most reliable performers.

RB: Callum Brittain, Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's season has remained on track despite managerial changes and Brittain has been a big part of that. A modern full-back in every sense, he gets up and down the flank tirelessly, contributes going forward and does his defensive work without fuss.

He is sturdy, athletic and technically sound, fitting perfectly into a Boro side that looks well placed for a top-six finish at the very least. His balance of attacking output and defensive reliability has been hugely impressive.

CB: Bobby Thomas, Coventry City

Aside from a late red card against Birmingham, Thomas has been exceptional this season. That moment does not undo the months of commanding performances that came before it. Coventry's success has rightly focused on their attacking output, but their defensive solidity has been just as important.

Thomas has been a rock at the back, chipping in with the occasional goal and clearly thriving under Frank Lampard. He looks confident, assured and central to everything Coventry do well.

CB: Jordan Storey, Preston North End

Preston may not have been tipped by many to be in the mix this season, but their defensive structure has been excellent, with Storey a key component. He has been consistently solid, reliable and composed.

Under Paul Heckingbottom, Preston have built success from defensive foundations and Storey has embodied that approach. He has been one of the most dependable centre-backs in the division so far.

LB: Leif Davis, Ipswich Town

Davis has taken back to the Championship again superbly. Despite competition from the likes of Ryan Giles and Ryan Manning, Davis stands out for what he consistently delivers on Ipswich's left side.

With pressure on Ipswich to challenge immediately after relegation, Davis has been a crucial figure. He is excellent going forward, increasingly reliable defensively and a joy to watch at this level. A key part of Ipswich settling into the season.

DM: Matt Grimes, Coventry City

The ultimate Championship pivot. Grimes never looks flustered, rarely out of position and always seems to have more time on the ball than anyone else. He covers ground effortlessly, keeps possession ticking and brings calm to the midfield.

Another player clearly enjoying life under Frank Lampard, Grimes has been a joy to watch and remains one of the most technically assured midfielders in the league.

CM: Imran Louza, Watford

Capable of the spectacular, Louza has been a talismanic presence in a Watford side that can be thrilling and frustrating in equal measure. When Watford play well, Louza is usually at the heart of it.

His ability on the ball, combined with his knack for chipping in with crucial goals, makes him an invaluable asset. His influence and quality earn him a place in this midfield.

CM: Hayden Hackney, Middlesbrough

Hackney has been arguably the standout midfield talent in the Championship this season. Still young, yet experienced beyond his years, he has impressed under multiple managers who have all trusted him.

He combines bite, athleticism and technical quality, covering ground relentlessly while remaining composed in possession. Hackney embodies what it means to be a Championship midfielder and could yet be the inspiration Boro need to push back towards the Premier League.

RW: Anis Mehmeti, Bristol City

Mehmeti has been exceptional this season. Goals, assists and all-round performances have marked him out as one of the division's most effective attackers, as he edges out the likes of Hull's Joe Gelhardt and Leicester's Abdul Fatawu.

All action and creative, he affects matches consistently and knows exactly where the goal is. As his career has progressed, his influence at this level has only grown, and when he is on form he is more than a match for most defenders.

LW: Sorba Thomas, Stoke City

Leaving out other strong candidates like Jaden Philogene was difficult, but Thomas just edges it for his consistency. Even when Stoke have struggled, Thomas' performances have stood out.

Capable of producing moments of brilliance, he also brings the work rate required to thrive under Mark Robins. His output, effort and reliability make him a perfect fit on the left of the front three.

ST: Kieffer Moore, Wrexham

With injuries ruling out other contenders like Carlton Morris, Moore earns the nod up front. Wrexham's step into the Championship has been demanding but Moore has been superb as their focal point.

He leads the line with presence, experience and intelligence. Having come agonisingly close to the Premier League last season elsewhere, he has settled seamlessly in north Wales and has been central to everything Wrexham do going forward.