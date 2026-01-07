Nuno Espirito Santo: West Ham to stick with Portuguese head coach for now despite 10-game winless run

West Ham are expected to stick with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo for now, Sky Sports News has been told.

That is despite growing concern in the club over recent results after a 10-game winless run and defeats to relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Tuesday night's performance in the 2-1 home loss to Forest was considered an improvement and showed a positive reaction from the 3-0 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Saturday.

Discussions are expected to take place on Wednesday among the hierarchy and Sky Sports News has been told they are more likely to centre on transfers rather than Nuno's position.

West Ham have embarked on a transfer strategy to support the Portuguese, which includes trying to sign his targets. They have already landed two new strikers - Pablo and Taty Castellanos - for around £50m in the last week.

Pablo is represented by the same agency as Nuno - Jorge Mendes's Gestifute - and both the head coach and Mendes have worked before with another prime target - the Fulham winger Adama Traore.