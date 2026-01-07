Kevin Keegan, 74, was recently admitted to hospital with 'ongoing abdominal symptoms' and tests revealed he has cancer; the former Liverpool and England player will now begin treatment, his family said in a statement

Kevin Keegan: Former Newcastle and England boss set to undergo treatment after cancer diagnosis

Former Newcastle and England manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 74-year-old was recently admitted to hospital with "ongoing abdominal symptoms" and tests have shown he has the disease, which he is now to undergo treatment for.

A statement from Keegan's family read: "Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.

"These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.

"Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

"During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment."

