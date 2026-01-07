Marc Guehi transfer news: Oliver Glasner believes defender will remain at Selhurst Park in January amid exit talk

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner believes Marc Guehi will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

Guehi's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the England international is now free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.

Sky Sports News has reported Manchester City are weighing up accelerating their summer plans to target Guehi amid a defensive injury crisis with Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias out injured.

Palace are expected to consider offers below last summer's £35m asking price when Guehi nearly joined Liverpool on Deadline Day.

Asked if he is worried about losing Guehi after Palace's stalemate with Aston Villa, Glasner told Sky Sports: "I think Marc will stay but if Marc says 'I want to leave', and a club pays massive money - with five months left of a contract - every player will leave if you're playing for a club like Crystal Palace.

"I'm pretty sure our chairman will ask for a very high price for him and then let's see. I don't know if Marc wants to leave."

Asked if he was worried his captain could leave in January, Glasner added: "No more worried than in the summer because the summer would've been the same.

"If the offer would have been high enough that the club is fine with it and if Marc wanted to go, he wouldn't be a Crystal Palace player anymore.

"I think last January would've been the same and the year before would be the same. Every single player has a price where the club will sell him when you're Crystal Palace and maybe because we're not the end of the food chain in football.

"For me it was a little bit surprising what was made out of it, because it's the exactly same situation as it was in the summer.

"Right now, when I see him playing, when I see him training, when I see his commitment and when we are talking quite often together, then I think the fans can be really be calm but you never know what will happen in football."