Cristian Romero: Tottenham captain appears to blast Spurs hierarchy in now-edited social media post

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero appeared to blast the club's hierarchy for "lies" in a now-edited social media post.

Following Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, which leaves Spurs 14th in the Premier League table, Romero took to Instagram in the early hours to post a cryptic message, which seemed to be aimed at those above him.

It read: "At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't - as has been happening for several years now.

"They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies."

However, the post, which has been supported by team-mates Richarlison and Pedro Porro, has since been edited to remove the words "to tell a few lies".

Romero's full post now reads: "Apologies to all fans of you who follow us everywhere, who are always there and will continue to be.

"We are responsible, there's no doubt about that. I am the first. But we will keep facing up to it and trying to turn the situation around, for ourselves and for the club.

"At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don't - as has been happening for several years now. They only show up when things are going well.

"We'll stay here, working, sticking together and giving our all to turn things around. Especially at times like this, keeping quiet, working harder and moving forward all together is part of football.

"All together, it will be easier."

Spurs players involved in fan disputes

Romero's post came after centre-back partner Micky van de Ven, Porro and midfielder Joao Palhinha were involved in post-match confrontations with the Spurs fans.

Following a winless start to 2026, the away fans on the south coast showed their disgruntlement at full-time after Antoine Semenyo's stoppage-time winner ended Bournemouth's 11-game winless run.

Van de Ven, Porro and Palhinha all had separate heated exchanges with the travelling support in a repeat of last season's scenes at the Vitality Stadium, where former boss Ange Postecoglou was met with abuse by the away end.

Palhinha told Sky Sports: "It was just the supporters were sharing their frustrations. We, of course, understand, we respect them first of all.

"I just said we are fighting for all the same.

"We want to win, not just the players, the staff and the supporters. We are trying to get the wins that, in my opinion, we deserve in the last games."

Frank drinks from Arsenal-branded cup

Under-fire Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said it would have been "completely stupid" to knowingly drink from an Arsenal-branded cup before the loss at Bournemouth.

The Dane's unfortunate gaffe sparked outrage among sections of Spurs' disgruntled fanbase after pictures circulated on social media.

"I definitely didn't notice it," Frank said of the cup.

"I think it's fair to say we're not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal's (emblem on).

"They have been in the changing room the game before us. It's normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game, so I think actually it's a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.

"We're definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to be worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club. Of course I would never do that. That's extremely stupid."

The loss left Tottenham with just two wins from their last 12 top-flight games.

"I think it's fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, it's a tough one to take today," said Frank.

"Hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction.

"Overall the performance was good, especially the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more.

"That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated - that's natural.

"It's very tough to sit here right now and we haven't got anything out of overall a good performance."

Sherwood would not be surprised if Frank is sacked

Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood on Thomas Frank:

"It's a tough time for the players at Tottenham. Certainly a tough time for Thomas Frank. The fans are feeling it too.

"The emotions are running high, you expect frustration from fans when they're not winning football matches. They're not being entertained either. I worry for Thomas Frank, I really do.

"I hope he doesn't lose his job but we've seen Chelsea pull the trigger, we've seen Man Utd do it, I hope Tottenham don't do it but I wouldn't hold my breath to say that he's not going to get sacked."