Dundee 0-1 Hearts: Claudio Braga's goal and Craig Gordon's stunning save help ten-player Jambos maintain dominance at Scottish Premiership summit

Ten-man Hearts overcame a stubborn Dundee to claim a narrow win and restore their lead in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Derek McInnes wants to make "every game count" in their push to end the Old Firm's lead dominance, and Alexander Schwolow was quickly called into action to deny Billy Koumetio as Dundee looked to extend their winning run to four.

Hearts scored with their first shot on target, but not without frustration from the hosts. Claudio Braga drilled a low shot in off the post from 20 yards as Dundee claimed the ball was rolling as Cammy Devlin took the quick free-kick in the build-up.

Schwolow brought down Tony Yogane outside the box with half-time approaching. The goalkeeper thought he had been saved by the offside flag, but the referee showed him red after being sent to the monitor.

Craig Gordon took his place in the Hearts goal for the first time this season and immediately denied Dundee. The 43-year-old then pulled off a world-class save in stoppage time to keep their title charge on track.

Gordon shows age is just a number

Image: Craig Gordon came off the bench for his first Hearts appearance of the season

Craig Gordon told Sky Sports just last week he was "one step from getting a chance" and the red card gave him that chance to prove his worth to the league leaders and to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke as the World Cup approaches.

Dundee did start brightly with Schwolow palming Koumentio's header clear just two minutes in.

Hearts, though, took control and went in front as Braga fired home via the post from the edge of the box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claudio Braga scores for Hearts against Dundee after a controversial free-kick position

The goal came from two simple forward passes, but Dundee were furious it was allowed to stand, after Devlin took a free-kick some distance from where the foul took place.

They were given a chance to get back into the game when Schwolow took out Yogane on the edge of the box, with referee Ryan Lee sending the keeper off and Gordon returning to the Hearts line-up after a long absence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow gets a red card against Dundee after a VAR review

But they couldn't make their extra player count - Hearts defence stood firm after the break, as Gordon saved from Koumetio and Drey Wright.

In the 94th minute, Emile Acquah looked certain to level with a header but Gordon sprung to his left to push the ball to safety with an unbelievable save.

'One of the best I've ever had'

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think that's probably up there with one of the best I've ever had.

"So important for the team to keep our run going. Three points was huge for us.

"Everybody had to dig in so much second half to defend the box at times and yeah, it's a really good save and so late in the game, so important for us.

"You've just got to be ready. I've felt good in training all week. We played a bounce match during the week and played well in that, so I felt as if I was ready to come in and play.

"It's not quite the same when you get out there, but I felt really good going in there and thankful to keep the clean sheet second half.

"It's on to the next one. We need to keep winning these matches, difficult matches away from home.

"They've been on a really good run, so for us to come up here, get the 1-0 grind out at times, that's what it's going to have to take."

Pressley: 'We were the better side'

Image: Dundee were looking for their fourth straight league win

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley speaking to Sky Sports:

"The performance was very positive, but just the fine details, the fine margins, getting across people in the box, final pass in the box, final cross, we can do better on that, there's no doubt about that.

"But even 11 v 11, I thought we looked the more likely team.

"We were really aggressive in our pressure, we created a number of good opportunities, so there was a lot to be proud of in our performance, but equally, it's a game where we felt we must take something from.

On Braga's goal, Pressley said: "I really don't want to say too much about the incident. The disappointing factor for me was that I actually thought that we were the better side in the first half, 11 v 11.

"I thought we played particularly well, we've shown the progress that we've made.

"In the second half we put them under a lot of pressure, but I think they showed the reasons why they're at the present top of the league.

"They defended their box magnificently because we asked so many questions of them today."

McInnes: 'Could be the best three points this season'

Image: Hearts are three points clear of Rangers at the top of the Premiership with a game in hand

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes on Sky Sports:

"Obviously a brilliant three points, that could be the best three points this season.

"We've had loads of highlights, not in terms of sparkling play or whatever, but sheer character.

"There have been a lot of people rubbing their hands out there, and they said that to the lads, this will be the time that people think this is us going to lose, and we were really up against it.

On Craig Gordon's wonder save, McInnes added: "He'll be making them in his 70s, those reaction saves if he really wants to.

"The motivation to keep going at 43 years of age, obviously it's a World Cup, and trying to be part of something special here this season helps with that motivation.

"Top class for the lads, and for me it's probably up there with the best three points of the season."