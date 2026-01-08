Roy Keane has called for Eddie Howe to succeed Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, as Gary Neville tells the hierarchy to "remove the risks" while citing Thomas Tuchel as the perfect appointment.

Amorim was sacked on January 5 with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick at the forefront of the club's plans to take over on an interim basis, before a permanent successor is named in the summer.

The exit of Amorim, 14 months after he arrived at the club, marked the sixth manager to be dismissed at United since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, with Neville now calling for the hierarchy to remove any form of risk when they make the final decision on his successor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett gives an update on whether Michael Carrick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will become Manchester United's interim manager

The shortlist of candidates in the running to take over permanently in the summer is yet to emerge but Keane has suggested Newcastle United boss Howe could be the perfect blend of experience and calmness to lead the club forward.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: "I'd go with Eddie Howe. I like him. I like what he's done. He's managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they'll play good football. He has his critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle.

"He's managed seven or 800 games. He's still a young man. I love his calmness. Maybe Man Utd need a little bit of that.

"We've seen with our previous [appointments], we like people with emotions, but he's got that calmness. The job he's done at Newcastle, Champions League and winning a cup, I'd be happy to see him go in there."

The club have been impressed with the current interim, Darren Fletcher, both in terms of how he has conducted himself in the media and around the Carrington training ground, and the rapport he has quickly built up with the squad, many of whom are already well known to him.

However, after overseeing a 2-2 draw with Burnley in his first game as interim, Keane was quick to put any talk of a permanent role for Fletcher leading the senior team to an abrupt end.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Danyal Khan and Adam Bate discuss Darren Fletcher's first game in charge of Manchester United after a draw with Burnley

"Do I think Fletch is the man to do it? Absolutely not," he added.

"But he's stepping into do it for a few weeks and a few months. He'll probably win a few games. If they go with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], good luck to them. I wish him well.

"They need to get a top manager in to get a grip of the dressing room."

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been contacted regarding the caretaker manager role at Manchester United

Neville: Remove the risks but wait for the right man

Neville echoed Keane's calls for experience at the helm, insisting the club need to "remove the risks" with their next head coach by appointing someone who knows the Premier League, thrives under pressure and has a proven track record of success.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "They should remove the risks. It does look like that's going to be put off for another four or five months, which I don't disagree with because if they can get a Carlo Ancelotti or a Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, a manager of that ilk, then you'd wait for them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville hopes there will be stability at Manchester United until the end of the season to give the next permanent manager the best foundation to start building from

"For so long, over 12 years, the football has been really poor. If you think about the appointments over that time, Jose Mourinho is the only one who fits the criteria of the club.

"Knowing the league, remove the risks. Have they managed in the league and do they know the game here? Have they managed in Europe and done well in Champions League?

"Have they been successful and won titles? Can they handle big pressure and big atmosphere? They have to fit that criteria.

"You're looking at [Carlo] Ancelotti and [Thomas] Tuchel.

"They've been in England, won leagues, won the Champions League and managed big players. They won't get a bit scared if a pundit says something.

"My point is, if you think about that criteria, it only points towards two or three people."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once