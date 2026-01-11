Tochi Chukwuani transfer news: Rangers sign midfielder from Sturm Graz to make him Danny Röhl’s first signing

Rangers have signed Tochi Chukwuani from Austrian side Sturm Graz as the midfielder becomes Danny Röhl’s first signing.

Rangers are understood to have paid an initial fee of around £4.3m plus possible add-ons for the 22-year-old.

Chukwuani, who has made 20 appearances for the Denmark U21s, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Ibrox.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rangers are also closing in on the £3m signing of left-back Tuur Rommens from Belgian Pro League Westerlo.

But Chukwuani has become the Scottish Premiership side's first arrival of this January transfer window as Röhl's side aim to lift the league title for the first time in five years.

Chukwuani: I'm super excited to join a historic club

Chukwuani won the Austrian league title last season and has Champions League experience.

He said: "I'm super excited. Rangers are a huge club and I can't wait to hear the roar at Ibrox.

"It's a historic club with a huge fanbase. There are huge expectations, and this is something as a footballer you want to play in front of.

"It gives motivation every weekend to go and give 100 per cent and do what you can to put smiles on people's faces."

Image: Tochi Chukwuani was sent off when playing against Celtic in the Champions League

Chukwuani played alongside now Rangers team-mates Mohamed Diomande and Oliver Antman at FC Nordsjaelland, where he became the club's youngest goalscorer in league history at the age of 17.

Röhl said of his first signing: "We are really excited to bring Tochi to the club.

"He is a player who strengthens our group and offers specific qualities that we believe will enhance our midfield department.

"With experience of European competition and winning titles, as well as his technical and physical attributes, he knows exactly what is required to thrive at a club like Rangers."