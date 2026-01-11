Eric Ramsay: West Brom appoint former Man Utd coach to replace Ryan Mason

West Bromwich Albion have appointed former Manchester United first-team coach Eric Ramsay as their new head coach.

The 34-year-old departs MLS side Minnesota United, where he has spent the last two seasons, and replaces Ryan Mason, who was sacked on Tuesday after seven months in charge following a 10th consecutive away defeat, which has left the club 18th in the Championship.

Ramsay has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract after a compensation deal was agreed with Minnesota, with his first game in charge to be their home fixture against Middlesbrough on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Ramsay was appointed as a player development coach at Man Utd under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021 before working under Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

Image: Eric Ramsay (left) worked under Erik ten Hag (right) at Manchester United

He also worked as an assistant to manager Rob Page with the Wales national team in 2023, although he left after six months in the role.

In February 2024, he became the youngest permanent head coach in MLS history when he was appointed at Minnesota United, and led them into the play-offs before setting a club-record points total last season as they finished fourth before they were beaten in the semi-finals.

Ramsay will be assisted by Dennis Lawrence, who joins him from Minnesota having worked as first-team coach alongside Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic and Everton, before joining Mark Robins at Coventry City.

First-team coach James Morrison was in charge of West Brom's FA Cup third-round victory over Swansea City on Sunday.

West Brom's next five Championship fixtures

Friday: Middlesbrough (h) - kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports Football

January 20: Norwich (h) - kick-off 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports+

January 23: Derby (a) - kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

January 31: Portsmouth (a) - kick-off 3pm

February 7: Stoke (h) - kick-off 3pm