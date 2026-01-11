Man Utd next manager: Club to accelerate appointment after meetings with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are expected to accelerate the process of appointing a new interim head coach, with further detailed talks planned before a final decision is made between Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both former United players have now met with the club's bosses and made their pitches for the job. Sky Sports News has been told Carrick was particularly impressive in those meetings, but there is also an awareness of how popular Solskjaer was during his previous stint as head coach.

The current short-term interim head coach, Darren Fletcher, said after the 2-1 defeat by Brighton in the FA Cup that he has now reached the end of his agreed period in charge of the first team, and he will report to the Carrington Training Centre on Monday to find out what the club want from him next.

Also on Monday, further talks will take place concerning Carrick and Solskjaer, with director of football Jason Wilcox leading those meetings. The club want the situation resolved as soon as possible, in order to give the new man the rest of the week to prepare the team for Saturday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

United only have the Premier League to focus on now, having been knocked out of both cup competitions, and so the focus for the new interim head coach will be to qualify for European football next season.

Neville: Solskjaer return would be like Groundhog Day

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on a potential return for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

"They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience.

"It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day.

"What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job."

The final whistle against Brighton was met with a few boos, then stunned silence. Just where do Manchester United go from here?

One statistic flew around United's FA Cup defeat to Brighton. 40 games - that is how long United's season will be. Their shortest season since the 1914-15 campaign, where there were no cup games due to the First World War.

Defeat to Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round, then a first ever defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup also made it the first time United have been knocked out the two domestic cup competitions at the first hurdle since the 1981-82 season.

That was not the only déjà vu United experienced on Sunday night. Another was Danny Welbeck. The last time United had 45 games or less in the season was 11 years ago, when Welbeck scored a FA Cup winner in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford for Arsenal. Sounds familiar.

And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick the two main contenders for the United interim job - having held those positions in the past - it's one nod to the past too many. So what does the future hold?

