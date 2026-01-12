Gareth Taylor must adapt Liverpool style before relegation from Women's Super League becomes inevitable

Sky Sports columnist Laura Hunter analyses the big talking points from the latest Women's Super League matches, bringing you closer to the key stories at the heart of the women's game.

Liverpool destined for relegation unless Taylor acts fast

When I spoke to Gareth Taylor earlier in the season he insisted he was brought to Liverpool to "create an identity" for the club. He's spoken since about his footballing philosophy being "like a religion". Fittingly, Liverpool need a hope and a prayer. They are on course for relegation.

Still winless after 12 games, Taylor's style of football is not suitable for a club devoid of the talent to execute it. It's clear what the former Manchester City boss is trying to do and his players continue to play a diluted version of Taylor-ball - but at what cost?

Liverpool never were a possession-heavy team. To try to coerce the current group into playing such a way while picking up the necessary points to stay in the league is a risky game. The Reds won the fewest points of any ever-present side in 2025 (19) and suffered the most defeats (14); they were also the lowest scorers (21).

In their latest goalless draw with London City they failed to land a single shot on target, albeit registered their first clean sheet of the season.

There are important caveats here. The tragic loss of former boss Matt Beard, the most successful in the club's history, has understandably hit players and staff hard. Beard was a much-loved manager and cherished character and although he had already left the club before his passing, the news was and continues to be devastating for all those who played under him. The lasting impact of grief is impossible to quantify.

Another difficulty concerns the number of injuries the squad have suffered, many season-ending. At points Liverpool have had up to 11 first-team players unavailable. Perhaps a fully fit team is capable of acting on Taylor's precise wishes but a failure to adapt in the absence of such a luxury has made for the joint-lowest points total at this stage of a campaign in league history. No ignominy spared.

Liverpool's four points are as many as Birmingham City managed at this point on their way to relegation back in 2021/22. It's one less than Bristol City and Crystal Palace in 2023/24 and 2024/25 respectively - both were relegated. When Liverpool themselves suffered the drop in 2019/20 they had taken six points from their opening 12 games.

Taylor's football might be easy on the eye, but it does not pass the reality test. The game model needs to change; there needs to be greater emphasis on the attacking phase, more risk in forward areas and better unpredictability. It's all too safe.

Fuka Nagano is a ball-player, get her higher. Cornelia Kapocs and Ceri Holland are excellent ball carriers, give them license. Grace Fisk can ping a long pass, perhaps try being more direct? All viable options.

Additional signings in this window are also a must.

Taylor might be able to point to passing accuracy and possession stats but without end product there is no substantiative "style" to speak of. Only a team hurtling towards the league below.

Jeglertz has finally unlocked Man City's title potential

A team who have not struggled to score goals this season is Manchester City. It's no wonder, given they possess the two most potent attacking talents in the division; Bunny Shaw and Vivianne Miedema. This of course is not a new or even original narrative but deserves attention because of the distinct level of quality on show. Better than ever before.

Shaw, with 16 goal contributions (12 goals, 4 assists), is in a league of her own, while Miedema's eight is a healthy return for a player still reacquainting with her immense standards after such a long injury lay-off. Thankfully the winter break has not slowed her momentum.

The two together offer Andree Jeglertz untold opportunity. He holds the keys to every attacking phase in the playbook, principles of play that most coaches dream of having in their arsenal. In build-up, the vision of Miedema and movement of Shaw is relentless, able to bypass lines of pressure as if non-existent. It led to Shaw having 12 shots inside the penalty area against Everton at the weekend - the most on record.

Then, with no prior warning, they swap roles and Shaw becomes the choreographer, dinking a wonderfully weighted ball into the path of Miedema to score City's second. It's magic from all angles, a shortcut to goal, and the reason Manchester City will win the title this year - something Gareth Taylor tried and failed to do.

Clearly, City under Jeglertz have many weapons. The midfield partnership of Yui Hasegawa and Laura Blindkilde Brown deserves praise and the function of the full-backs, particularly Kerstin Casparij, adds another layer of threat and supply.

This season Casparij has stepped into midfield to control play, creating numerical advantages that help break lines by rotating around Hasegawa. It's a workaround if the cross isn't immediately on. Then you've got Alex Greenwood's delivery; the best left foot in the league. City are so flush with big chance creators they make up four of the top five operators - visualised below.

City won't rest until the title is theirs. It's been a long 10-year wait. From here, I can't see any other plausible outcome.

Last time's column analysed Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw's incredible strike rate for Man City and asked the question: should she be considered as league's best ever?